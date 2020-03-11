Voters at Littleton’s Town Meeting on Tuesday agreed overwhelmingly to purchase 7 acres of land on the south bank of the Ammonoosuc River.
On Article 26, which was entitled “Riverfront, River District and Downtown Parking Improvements,” there were 769 “yes” votes and 434 “no” votes cast, according to a copy of the ballot on the town’s website.
The article, which appropriates $175,000 for the purchase, represents the continuation of an ongoing yearslong effort to bring more visitors to the downtown area via a connection between Main Street and the riverfront. The plans include major improvements to the land along the Ammonoosuc.
The money can only be spent, however, if every dollar is “matched by a minimum of two dollars of grants, donations, in kind, or other funding sources for every dollar of this appropriation,” the article reads.
Known as the “Murro property,” the land is west of the Littleton Area Senior Center on Riverglen Lane.
In September 2019, the property was the venue for what organizers hope will become the annual Ammonoosuc Music Festival. Last year's inaugural festival featured a performance by The Dawg Trio, which is led by Grammy-winning mandolinist David Grisman.
In 2012, the town began the revitalization of the Ammonoosuc riverfront with the installation of archways from Main Street to the river; sidewalks and fencing along the river; and two pocket parks.
Last year, the town marked the completion of the $2 million third phase of the project which entailed the realignments of Saranac, Ammonoosuc and Mill streets, and infrastructure improvements beneath them.