MEREDITH -- The widower of the woman struck and killed by a vehicle on Main Street used town meeting as a forum to press for safety improvements aimed at slowing traffic.
Jane Gregoire, 72, had just left the post office at 76 Main St., and was crossing in the direction of Lakes Region Nutrition Center when she was struck by a northbound Jeep last June.
Speaking to a warrant article seeking to add $70,000 to an expendable trust fund earmarked for Main Street rehabilitation, Jim Gregoire urged that those funds be used to make immediate safety upgrades.
While the parking space directly in front of the post office where the accident took place has been made "no parking" to improve sight distance for pedestrians and motorists, Gregoire asserted that many people still flout the law and park there. He suggested that a blinking yellow light be installed to alert drivers to reduce their speed.
In other business, local voters overwhelmingly supported a $5 million bond issue to help fund the expansion and restoration of the Meredith Public Library.
Jim McFarlin, who headed the Meredith Library Fund that raised more than $975,000 in donations and grants to reduce taxpayers’ cost for the project said during Wednesday’s town meeting that the bond represented a wise investment in the cornerstone of the community for the next generation.
As part of the project the library’s existing seven levels will become ADA compliant with the addition of an elevator and a series of ramps. Library Trustee Betty Strader said the tax impact of a $4.1 million bond will be 15 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
Taxpayers also approved a municipal operating budget of $14,508,996 as well as an additional $1,245,000 in spending in the form of setting aside money in seven previously established expendable trust funds. The budget includes a 2% salary increase for town employees.
Townspeople also endorsed adding $75,000 to an ETF for downtown parking and $150,000 to an ETF for waterfront infrastructure. Selectman Nate Torr explained the waterfront fund that now contained $750,000 needs to be increased to pay for needed work at the town docks at Shep Brown’s Boat Basin, on Bear Island and at the Bear Island Post Office.
Residents also endorsed adding $150,000 to an ETF for replacement equipment for the fire department, $250,000 for an ETF for fire department vehicle replacement; $425,000 for an ETF for public works equipment replacement and $125,000 to an ETF to pay for the replacement of solid waste trailers used at the town’s transfer station.
Selectman Ray Moritz said the fire department is looking to purchase a new truck this year at a cost of $625,000 to replace a vehicle that has already exceeded its usable life.
Newly reelected Town Clerk Keri Parker’s efforts to add $21,215.64 to the budget for a pay raise was defeated. Moritz said as an elected official Parker is not eligible for step increases or back pay for prior years of service. Had selectmen authorized the increase in the budget it would have been tantamount to overruling voters' prior action, he said.
A survey of 19 area communities determined that average salary for the position is $57,046 and selectmen recommended $60,000 which represents a 2.4 percent increase, Moritz said in urging defeat of the proposed amendment.
Voters expressed thanks to veterans by doubling the property tax credit for those classified as being totally disabled as a result of a service-connected disability. Selectmen proposed modifying the optional tax credit from $1,500 to $2,000.
Navy veteran Jack Carty stepped to the microphone to say many who answered their country’s call to war left as healthy young men and women but returned with lasting physical and mental wounds. He urged townspeople to adopt the $4,000 maximum. Voters supported the amendment which will provide 24 people $42,893 in property tax relief.
A non-binding resolution seeking to gauge whether residents would direct the planning board to consider modifying the zoning ordinance to either ban or restrict where commercial marijuana establishments could operate if sales are legalized by the state, prompted considerable debate before being tabled.
Selectman and former N.H. Senator Jeanie Forrester had pushed for the measure to be included on the warrant in hopes Meredith would have time to consider land use regulations regarding the marijuana industry before any vote to legalize its sale occurs.
After hearing from two Inter-Lakes High School students, voters also agreed to support a petitioned warrant article to take action on climate pollution. The petition started by resident Rick DeMark is advisory only and urges state and federal lawmakers to address the issue by adopting a carbon fee and dividend approach.lakesnews@unionleader.com