U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Manchester on Monday, cheering the city’s $25 million grant from the Department of Transportation, and highlighting the potential of a commuter rail connection to Boston.
Buttigieg has been traveling extensively to talk up the infrastructure bill. New Hampshire is set to receive funds including $1.4 billion for highways and bridges, $15 million to make local streets safer and $126 million for mass transit.
Buttigieg is also touring the cities that have received Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grants from the department. Manchester was awarded the $25 million to work on developing a fallow corner in the city’s core, between the Fisher Cats stadium and Queen City Avenue.
On Monday, Buttigieg is set to meet with the Congressional delegation, Mayor Joyce Craig of Manchester and Mayor Jim Donchess of Nashua to discuss the commuter rail proposal, before a press conference to address the $25 million grant and the infrastructure bill.
Buttigieg’s visit will mark the fifth visit from a secretary in the Biden administration this year, following trips to New Hampshire from Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, the Environmental Protection Agency’s Michael Regan, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona — and Biden’s own trip to Woodstock to celebrate the infrastructure bill.
This is also the first time Buttigieg has returned to New Hampshire since he came within a hair’s breadth of winning the presidential primary here in 2020, losing narrowly to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.