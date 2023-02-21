WASHINGTON -- The United States and its allies will impose new sanctions and export controls in "coming days" to ratchet up pressure on Russia to end its war in Ukraine and crack down on companies and individuals who are helping Moscow evade sanctions, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday.

Adeyemo said the United States, the European Union and others would target Russia's purchases of dual-use goods like refrigerators and microwaves to secure semiconductors needed for its military. The sanctions would also seek to do more to stem the transshipment of oil and other restricted goods through bordering countries, he said, without providing details.