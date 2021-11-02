Challenger June Trisciani topped the voting and incumbent Joe Kelly Levasseur secured another term in a hotly contested race for Manchester’s aldermen at large that pushed board chair Dan O’Neil out of office after almost 30 years.
Trisciani, chair of the city’s planning board, received 8,230 votes, according to unofficial results. Levasseur was second with 7,862 votes. The top two vote-getters will serve two-year terms.
Former Manchester fire chief Dan Goonan was third with 7,772 votes, and O’Neil was fourth at 7,430.
O’Neil has served as alderman at large since the office was created when the City Charter was revised in the 1990s. He has served 12 terms since he was first elected in 1997. Before that, he was Ward 4 alderman.
Only four people have served as alderman at large since the position was created — Rich Girard (1998–2000), Mike Lopez (2000–2012), O’Neil (1998 to present) and Levasseur (2012-present).
Levasseur topped the ticket in the municipal primary last month with 3,557 votes, followed by Goonan with 3,475. Trisciani received 3,398 votes, and O’Neil was fourth with 3,138.
Trisciani is a former public school teacher-turned-small businessperson. She has served on several local boards and hails from a well-known Manchester family.
Levasseur is known for his controversial comments to the media and his outbursts and questions at meetings.
Several other new faces will join Trisciani on the board.
In Ward 7, preliminary results showed Mary Heath edging incumbent Ross Terrio by nine votes, 672 to 663. In Ward 4, Christine Fajardo beat Jim Roy, 589-540.
In Ward 12, Erin Kelly will succeed Keith Hirschmann as alderman after she topped Dick Marston, 785-673.
On the school board side, at-large seats were won by incumbent Jim O’Connell (8,913 votes) and Peter Argeropoulos (7,572 votes), who beat out incumbent Joe Lachance (6,953 votes). Will Infantine finished third with 7,055 votes. The top two finishers get two-year terms.
New faces on the school board include Ward 7’s Chris Potter, who beat Brian Cole, 783-511. Preliminary results showed Sean Parr pulling off a narrow victory in Ward 2 over Kathleen Kelley-Arnold, 907-881. Carlos Gonzalez will retain the Ward 12 seat he was appointed to earlier this year after topping Ken Roy 773-652.
The Attorney General’s Office said it is investigating an incident at the Ward 3 polls.
Myles Matteson, Deputy General Counsel for the Attorney General’s Office, said his office received a call about a man refusing to comply with instructions from the Ward 3 moderator.
According to Matteson, the man was filming election activities at the Ward 3 polling location and ignored instructions from the moderator about where he was permitted to stand.
The man eventually left the polling location, Matteson said. The AG’s Office was awaiting a report from an investigator who responded to the scene before determining whether additional action is warranted against the man, who was not identified.
Election workers reported seeing the same man at other polling locations around the city throughout the day.