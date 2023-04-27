At the Hilton Doubletree hotel in downtown Manchester on Thursday, former President Donald Trump lobbied faithful supporters to return him to the Oval Office, comparing his accomplishments to President Joe Biden’s, and the state of the country then to now.
It was a familiar appeal: Make America great again. He offered a list of reasons that appeals to disenchanted voters: higher gas and grocery prices; a crisis at the southern border; rising problems with drugs; war looming on the international stage; American preeminence slipping; worries about safety at home; challenges to values they hold dear.
“I’m willing to retire the name Crooked Hillary so we can use the name for Joe Biden,” Trump told a crowd that filled the hotel’s Armory function space , while a line of supporters snaked around the block outside.
“The choice is between strength and weakness, success and failure, peace and anarchy. We’re living in a catastrophe. We’re a nation in serious decline. A nation that’s lost its way.”
When it comes to Trump’s chances in 2024, and reasons for his enduring popularity with his core, comments from the crowd were telling.
“I worry that there are so many people who hate Trump they’ll let the country go down rather than vote for him,” said a fan going through hotel security.
She was one of several people interviewed who declined to give their full names for fear of backlash.
“I believe what President Trump stands for,” said Matt Swanson of Gloucester, Mass., who waited four hours to get into the event, where people stood to hear him speak. “Do I believe it’s a good idea that he runs? It’s not as much about getting President Trump back again. It’s about getting Biden out of office.
“It’s America first. That’s number one,” said Swanson. “Look at what’s happening at the border. People don’t feel safe. Look at the witch hunt that’s going on” to eliminate Trump from the race, a reference to Trump’s New York indictment and investigations into the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol and the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida resort.
“Some of my friends in New Hampshire like President Trump but feel he can’t win. We’re just looking for a little bit of sanity. If we slide back in with Joe, there’s no place to go.”
Covan Mguyen flew from San Diego. After four years with Trump, it took the Biden administration two years to dismantle his achievements, he said. “Gas. Prices at the grocery store. What’s going on at the border. You see how the country’s gone down.”
RJG, a 21-year-old Black man from Boston, said Trump’s appeal includes standing up for Christians and Christian values. “Plus he’s a businessman and gets things done. The wall was a good idea on his part. There were hardly any wars.”
RJG worries about the precedent set by Trump’s indictment and the possibility of sending him to prison. “If they can do it to Trump, they can do it to anyone they don’t agree with. If we have four more years of Biden, there will be a culture war. A lot of division in this country.”
Darrell Smith of Clinton, Mass., said Trump “did a great job. He has a proven track record and the chops to do it again. Put that against the record of the current administration. All he has to say is, ‘Are you better off than you were four years ago?’”
Wayne Masson, an HVAC contractor from Freetown, Mass. who considers himself an independent, said he believes the indictments and lawsuits against Trump are beginning to backfire against the left. “They want him out of the race no matter what it takes. If people compare his administration to this one, it’s only going to help” Trump.
Shana, a lesbian who lives in Boston, said she lost her job in Massachusetts when she resisted taking the vaccine. Trump’s supporters are diverse, she said. While she hasn’t made up her mind on who to support in 2024, she wants as much information from the candidates as possible going forward.
“The Democrats say they’re not going to have primary debates. That hurts the American voter. You can’t make an informed decision if you don’t know what they stand for,” she said. “If you’re the real deal, you’ll get up and talk about it. You don’t need a pre-recorded script. At this point in history, I think the people in power are afraid of that.”
Democratic view
New Hampshire Democrats who support Biden shared their perspectives on Trump by phone before his appearance.
“The hardcore Republican conservative base still finds him attractive,” said state Rep. Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, a 19-year veteran legislator. “He’s telling them things they want to hear and things they believe in. It’s somewhat surprising after all that’s happened. But they’re sincere in their beliefs.”
Shurtleff believes Trump is taking advantage of people with conservative values. “He was pro-choice before he became anti-choice. To Trump, it’s what works.”
Shurtleff believes Republicans who are conservative but not as far right as Trump may mount a credible alternative, pulling in moderates as well as conservatives. With Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s polling numbers waning, “They’re still searching,” he said.
“I can’t say that I understand the mindset,” said Peter Hoe Burling of Cornish, a Democrat who served 14 years in the New Hampshire House and as a state senator from 2004 to 2008. “It’s a highly energized though slightly diminished base.”
“Perhaps his base remains incredibly enthusiastic,” said Burling. Large donors, “Folks that would be paying for his campaign are saying, ‘I’m putting away my checkbook for now.”
Polls are showing that many voters prefer “a newbie candidate.”
From Burling’s viewpoint of Republican voters, Gov. Chris Sununu’s stock seems to be rising. “Both MAGA Republicans and conservatives would look at the Sununu family legacy and say, ‘This is our version of the Kennedy family.’ There’s a quality of the American good guy.
“I don’t like any of Chris Sununu’s policies. But the fact of the matter is he does have a certain political appeal.”