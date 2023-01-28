Trump in NH
Buy Now

Joan and John Randlett of Plymouth show their support for former President Donald J. Trump at the state GOP’s annual meeting held at Salem High School on Saturday.

 Jodie Andruskevich/Union Leader

SALEM — With a standing ovation from Republican leaders, legislators and statewide delegates, former President Donald Trump announced the start of his 2024 presidential campaign in New Hampshire, with outgoing state GOP chair Steve Stepanek as senior adviser.

“In 2024, we stop the communists. We stop the Marxists. If we don’t stop them, that’s going to be the end,” Trump said in a speech outlining a redoubled “Make America Great Again” agenda, including closing the border, safeguarding election integrity and preserving New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation Republican primary.