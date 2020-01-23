MANCHESTER -- More details about President Donald Trump’s Feb. 10 campaign rally in Manchester, including how to register for free tickets online, were made public Thursday.
The Trump campaign confirmed the rally will be held on the eve of the first-in-the-nation presidential primary at 7 p.m.at the SNHU Arena, 555 Elm St.
"Under President Trump, New Hampshire is booming with an unemployment rate of 2.6 percent, one of the lowest rates in the country," said Trump campaign chief operating officer Michael Glassner in a statement. "President Trump looks forward to returning to the Granite State to celebrate his message of ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept.'"
Doors will open at 3 p.m. for the 7 p.m. event, campaign official said. Organizers announced the event will be general admission.
More information about how to register for free tickets is available at https://www.donaldjtrump.com/events/manchester-nh-02-10-2020.
The day after the rally, Trump will be challenged in the Republican primary by former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh.
Trump’s last campaign visit to the Granite State was Aug. 15, when he set the SNHU Arena attendance record of 11,500, surpassing the crowd of 11,400 at a 2001 Elton John concert.
Trump also held a campaign rally at SNHU Arena on Nov. 7, 2016 — the night before the general election. That appearance drew an estimated 11,000.