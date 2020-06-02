FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump participates in coronavirus relief bill signing ceremony at the White House in Washington

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Jovita Carranza look on during a signing ceremony for the "Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act," approving additional coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief for the U.S. economy and hospitals treating people sickened by the pandemic, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington on April 24, 2020. 

 REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the Republican convention due to be held in North Carolina in August will have to be held in another state because of social distancing restrictions ordered by the state's Democratic governor.

In a tweet, Trump said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper "is still in Shelter-In-Place Mode, and not allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised."

"We are now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention," Trump said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Tuesday, June 02, 2020