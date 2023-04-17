Donald Trump
President Donald Trump greets a full-house at the SNHU Arena for campaign rally in Manchester on Feb. 10, 2020. 

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader/File

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to make his second trip to New Hampshire since becoming a 2024 presidential candidate next week, when he is scheduled to deliver remarks in downtown Manchester, his campaign announced Monday.

An email sent by the Donald J. Trump for President 2024 campaign announced the former president will deliver remarks at The Armory at the DoubleTree Manchester Downtown, 700 Elm St. in Manchester, at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.