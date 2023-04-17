Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to make his second trip to New Hampshire since becoming a 2024 presidential candidate next week, when he is scheduled to deliver remarks in downtown Manchester, his campaign announced Monday.
An email sent by the Donald J. Trump for President 2024 campaign announced the former president will deliver remarks at The Armory at the DoubleTree Manchester Downtown, 700 Elm St. in Manchester, at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.
Doors to the venue will open at 1 p.m., with a program scheduled to get underway at 3 p.m.
The venue holds between 800 and 1,200 people, depending on the setup, according to the Doubletree Manchester Downtown website.
Those wishing to attend the event can apply for tickets at https://bit.ly/3ooSgwf (2 ticket limit per mobile phone number).
Trump’s last public appearance in New Hampshire was at a campaign rally in January when he attended the 2023 New Hampshire Republican State Committee annual meeting in Salem.
Prior to that he made three trips to the Granite State in 2020.
President Joe Biden defeated Trump in New Hampshire in the 2020 election by a 52% to 45% margin.
Trump announced his 2024 candidacy for president back in November at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.
Before declaring his candidacy, an August 2022 poll by the St. Anselm College Survey Center showed strong support for Trump among Republicans in the Granite State.
Earlier this month, a poll conducted by the same organizations showed Trump holding a dominant lead in the race for the Republican presidential nomination among Granite State voters.
Poll results showed Trump, with 42% support, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 29% support in the Granite State.
The St. Anselm College Survey Center poll of 1,320 New Hampshire voters was conducted from March 28-30, with a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.7%. The poll was mostly conducted before Trump was indicted by a New York grand jury on March 30, and prior to a visit last week by DeSantis.