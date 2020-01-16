MANCHESTER - President Donald Trump will hold a primary eve campaign rally in Manchester next month, national GOP sources confirmed.
The Trump campaign has yet to officially announce where the President will appear, but prior rallies have been held at the SNHU Arena in Manchester.
New Hampshire Democratic Party spokesperson Holly Shulman quickly released a statement celebrating the news that Trump may be headed to the Granite State on the eve of the First in the Nation Primary.
"Donald Trump's visit to New Hampshire on the eve of the primary is the best thing that could have happened to New Hampshire Democrats,” said Shulman in a statement. “With Trump reminding us of his broken promises to Granite Staters - from his refusal to lower prescription drug prices to his administration stacked with lobbyists to his efforts to end a woman's right to choose - even more independent voters will be motivated to cast a vote in our primary and against Trump on February 11th."
The day after the rally, Trump’s name will appear on the Republican primary ballot along with fellow Republican candidates Bill Weld, the former governor of Massachusetts, and former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh.
Trump’s last campaign visit to the Granite State was on Aug. 15, when he held a rally at SNHU Arena that set the all-time attendance record for the Queen City venue, topping an Elton John concert hosted there in 2001.
Jason Perry, assistant general manager of SNHU Arena, confirmed Trump is the new record holder. The 11,500 people who attended his August rally topped the 11,400 who attended Elton John’s concert in 2001.
Trump also held a campaign rally at SNHU Arena on Nov. 7. 2016 — the night before the general election — which drew an estimated crowd of close to 11,000. During a speech that night, Trump read a letter he said he received from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, supporting his candidacy for president.
"Congratulations on a tremendous campaign," the letter began, according to Trump. "You have dealt with an unbelievable slanted and negative media and have come out beautifully -- beautifully. You have proven to be the ultimate competitor and fighter. Your leadership is amazing. I have always had tremendous respect for you, but the toughness and perseverance you have displayed over the past year is remarkable. Hopefully tomorrow's election results will give the opportunity to make America great again.
"Best wishes for great results tomorrow,
"Bill Belichick."
