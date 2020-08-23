MANCHESTER - President Donald Trump plans to deliver remarks during a campaign stop in Manchester on Friday, campaign officials announced Sunday.
The campaign stop is scheduled to take place a day after Trump accepts his party’s nomination for president during the virtual Republican National Convention.
Trump is scheduled to speak from the PeriCohas Hangar near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport at 6 p.m. on Friday night, his campaign said in a statement. Doors will open to the public at 3 p.m.
Masks are required at the event and will be provided to all attendees, the Trump campaign said.
President Trump was scheduled to hold an event in Portsmouth earlier this summer, but the rally was postponed, with his campaign citing an impending tropical storm.