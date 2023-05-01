Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to make his third trip to New Hampshire since becoming a 2024 presidential candidate next week, when he is scheduled to participate in a CNN presidential town hall at St. Anselm College, the network announced Monday.
The event will be hosted by “CNN This Morning” anchor Kaitlan Collins and air at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, and feature Trump fielding questions from New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters planning to vote in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.
The announcement that Trump is participating in a CNN presidential town hall is interesting, given his often adversarial relationship with the network during his four years in office, dubbing their reports “Fake News.”
Collins said in 2018 she was banned from a White House event after attempting to ask Trump a series of questions deemed "inappropriate."
Collins told CNN she was pulled aside after shouting questions to Trump during an Oval Office meeting with Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission.
"They said 'You are dis-invited from the press availability in the Rose Garden today,'" Collins told CNN. "They said that the questions I asked were inappropriate for that venue. And they said I was shouting."
When Jim Acosta’s credentials were revoked following a 2018 press conference, CNN sued the Trump White House.
In a statement, CNN cited a longstanding tradition of “hosting leading presidential candidates for town halls and political events as a critical component of the network’s robust campaign coverage.”
The network said the Trump town hall “will be the first of many for CNN in the coming months as CNN correspondents travel across the country to hear directly from voters in the runup to the 2024 presidential election.”
Trump was in New Hampshire last week, delivering a speech at The Armory at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown on April 27.
The former president also held a campaign rally in January when he attended the 2023 New Hampshire Republican State Committee annual meeting in Salem.
Prior to that he made three trips to the Granite State in 2020.
President Joe Biden defeated Trump in New Hampshire in the 2020 election by a 52% to 45% margin.
Trump announced his 2024 candidacy for president back in November at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.