Trump speaks to supporters
Former President Donald Trump speaks to a room full of supporters Thursday at the DoubleTree hotel in Manchester.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to make his third trip to New Hampshire since becoming a 2024 presidential candidate next week, when he is scheduled to participate in a CNN presidential town hall at St. Anselm College, the network announced Monday.

The event will be hosted by “CNN This Morning” anchor Kaitlan Collins and air at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, and feature Trump fielding questions from New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters planning to vote in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.