British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation, outside Number 10 Downing Street, London

British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation, outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, Britain October 20, 2022. 

 HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS

Liz Truss resigned as U.K. prime minister after a brief and chaotic tenure that saw her announce a massive package of unfunded tax cuts before unwinding most of it in the face of a market rout.

Truss, 47, quit after just 44 days in office, becoming the shortest-ruling prime minister in British history. She came to power in early September promising an all-out push for growth, but her program proved unpalatable to financial markets as both the pound and gilts tanked amid concerns about how she'd pay for her economic plans.

BRITAIN-BG

Wendy Morton, U.K. parliamentary secretary, arrives in Downing Street in London on Oct. 17, 2022.  
Liz Truss

Liz Truss, UK prime minister, during a news conference on the U.K. economy at Downing Street in London on Oct. 14, 2022. 