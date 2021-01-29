Citing divisiveness, dishonesty and destructive behavior, two Bradford selectmen abruptly resigned this week, leaving just one member on the board.
On Monday, Selectmen Jason Allen and Michael James resigned from their posts, forcing the remaining selectman, Marlene Freyler, to petition the Superior Court to appoint one new member.
Allen, who was elected in 2019, said he originally took on the position invigorated to make positive changes in the town.
“I feel I need to be honest because I still have the best intentions and would love to see improvement where it’s needed. I would be remiss to not draw attention to the slippery slope we are on as a town,” Allen said. “Our board, employees and volunteers are experiencing or participating in divisiveness, finger-pointing, assumptions and dishonesty. It is not healthy or productive.”
“It shouldn’t be this difficult to work together to manage and improve a town we all love. We’re all on the same team,” he said.
James, who was elected in 2018, said in his resignation letter that his thoughts, visions and hopes for the town are in sharp contrast to and irreconcilable with Freyler’s.
Freyler, reached by phone on Friday, declined to elaborate on the two resignations.
“I have no comment on anything. We are just trying to get the town back in order,” she said.
Following Monday’s two resignations, Town Administrator Karen Hambleton asked Allen or James whether either would consider waiting two weeks to resign so decisions on town meeting could be made. Each declined.
Under state law, the town cannot vote to fill Allen’s seat at the upcoming annual town meeting because the vacancy occurred after the start of the filing period for town offices. However, because James’ term is expiring, his replacement could be made at town meeting.
Freyler has petitioned the Merrimack County Superior Court to appoint Christopher Frey of Bradford to fill one of the vacant selectman seats. A court hearing has been scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday to discuss the matter.
Once a second selectman is appointed, the board can appoint a third.