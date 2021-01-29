Citing divisiveness, dishonesty and destructive behavior, two Bradford selectmen abruptly resigned this week, leaving just one member on the board.
On Monday, Selectmen Jason Allen and Michael James both resigned from their posts, forcing the remaining selectman, Marlene Freyler, to petition the Superior Court to appoint one new member.
Allen, who was elected in 2019, said he originally took on the position invigorated to make positive changes in the town.
“I feel I need to be honest because I still have the best intentions and would love to see improvement where it’s needed. I would be remiss to not draw attention to the slippery slope we are on as a town,” said Allen. “Our board, employees and volunteers are experiencing or participating in divisiveness, finger pointing, assumptions and dishonesty. It is not healthy or productive.”
Allen stressed that he is not stepping down because the position has become challenging, but rather he is leaving because the selectman responsibilities are impeding his personal and professional life.
“It shouldn’t be this difficult to work together to manage and improve a town we all love. We’re all on the same team,” he said. “I need to get back to being a resident who loves his hometown instead of feeling like a villain.”
James, who was elected in 2018, said in his resignation letter that his thoughts, visions and hopes for the town are in direct contrast to Freyler’s, and are irreconcilable. While this represents obstacles, James states in his letter that there are other circumstances that make it nearly impossible to accomplish anything meaningful or civilized.
James claims that Freyler has used gossip and innuendo against fellow selectmen to influence opinions or votes on other town boards, and that she has allegedly voted in support of certain agenda items and then deliberately undermined those votes outside of meetings.
“I find this behavior to be distasteful, destructive and ultimately dishonest,” wrote James. “In any case, I cannot and will not work under such circumstances.”
James said the town is at a point where difficult decisions must be made in order to move forward, but he stressed that he has very little tolerance for sneaky, underhanded behaviors.
Freyler, when reached by phone on Friday, declined to elaborate on the two resignations.
“I have no comment on anything. We are just trying to get the town back in order,” she said.
Following the two resignations on Monday, Town Administrator Karen Hambleton asked if either Allen or James would consider waiting two weeks to resign.
“Decisions can’t be made and we are coming up on town meeting,” said Hambleton.
“I apologize, I just can’t continue on,” said Allen, adding his resignation cannot be reversed.
State statute indicates that the town cannot vote to fill Allen’s seat at the upcoming annual town meeting because the vacancy occurred after the start of the nomination filing period for town offices. However, since James’ seat is expiring, his replacement could be made at town meeting.
Freyler has petitioned the Merrimack County Superior Court to appoint Christopher Frey of Bradford to fill one of the vacant selectman seats. A court hearing has been scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday to discuss the matter.
“Following the court’s appointment of a second selectman, two selectmen will have authority under RSA 669:63 to appoint a third selectman and restore the three-member select board to full membership,” states a news release.