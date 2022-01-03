Two-time mayoral candidate Victoria Sullivan is “seriously considering” running for Ward 9 alderman, following the death of longtime incumbent Barbara Shaw last month.
Aldermen have yet to vote on a date for a special election for the seat, left vacant when Shaw, 79, died Dec. 22 following complications from a planned surgery.
Shaw had been an alderman for 12 years and was first elected to the state Legislature in 2000 as a Democrat. Before entering politics, she was a teacher and administrator in Manchester schools for 45 years.
Reached Monday, Sullivan said she isn’t ready to officially commit to running just yet.
“Out of respect for Barbara’s family, those that are mourning her, I’m going to wait to make any formal announcement,” said Sullivan.
Sullivan lost to Mayor Joyce Craig in 2019, 11,051 to 8,441. She fared better in their 2021 rematch but still fell short, losing 10,247 to 9,016, or 53% to 47%. Sullivan won four of the city’s 12 wards in November 2021: 6, 8, 9 and 11.
Sullivan, a former state representative, said she had the opportunity to work with Shaw when they both served in Concord.
“It was unusual that we both served on the House Education Committee together,” said Sullivan. “Usually the representatives from a ward are on different committees, but we were lucky enough to serve together. She helped me with some legislation. I considered her a friend. She was a mentor to me for sure when I went up there.”
Sullivan, a Republican, said she and Shaw didn’t always see eye to eye on issues.
“We didn’t agree on things 100% of time, but even my husband would tell you we don’t agree on things 100% of the time,” said Sullivan. “It’s how you work with people and work out those differences. We could fight for what we each believed in, and if we weren’t on the same side at the end of the meeting we would wish each other well and ask about our families.”
The residents of Ward 9 elected Shaw to represent them over the last 12 years. Sullivan said she hasn’t heard a lot of partisan talk recently as she mulls a run.
“People have reached out to me not only because I’ve run for office before, but in our ward I’ve done a lot for the schools throughout the years as a volunteer,” said Sullivan.
“I don’t think when it comes to looking at service at a ward level it’s really a partisan issue. You want to look at the record of somebody that you know will represent you. The biggest concern for our ward is still the homeless crisis. That is a non-partisan topic of conversation — people just want a safe environment and safe place to raise their families.”
Sullivan said she will come to a decision on running for the Ward 9 seat once aldermen officially set a special election date.
“I know we need to move quickly,” said Sullivan. “I don’t think anyone wants to drag it out. There’s a respectful amount of time that needs to pass, but at the same time we don’t want to leave the residents of ward 9 without representation.”