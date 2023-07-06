The two-week window for candidates to file papers to run for office in the 2023 Manchester municipal election is nearly upon us.
Declarations of candidacy will be accepted at the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall when the 2023 municipal filing period opens at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 10 and ends at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 21.
Voters in each ward will select a mayor, two aldermen at-large, two school committee members at-large, one alderman, one school committee member and various ward officials, including a moderator, a ward clerk and three selectmen.
The municipal primary election will be held on Sept. 19 and the general election on Nov. 7.
Although municipal elections in Manchester are nonpartisan, the reality is races for major offices — particularly mayor — typically feature candidates backed by the two major parties.
The mayor’s office was occupied by a steady string of Republicans from 2006 to 2018, when current Mayor Joyce Craig defeated current Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas.
Craig announced earlier this month she will not seek a fourth term.
Four candidates have declared their candidacies for mayor of the state’s largest city — Alderman-at-Large June Trisciani, Ward 2 Alderman Will Stewart, former state senator and current Ward 1 Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh, and Republican contender Jay Ruais.
In order to run for an elected position in Manchester city government, an individual must have the following qualifications and submit the following completed applicable forms to the City Clerk during the filing period:
Mayor -- Must be a citizen of the United States by birth or naturalization;
Must be a resident of Manchester for one year preceding and shall continue to be a resident during the term of office;
Must be a registered and qualified voter in Manchester;
File a Declaration of Candidacy;
Submit a filing fee of $100 to the Office of the City Clerk. Two hundred nominating petitions completed and signed by registered voters in the city of Manchester may be submitted in lieu of the filing fee. Nominating petitions will not be accepted by the City Clerk without first submitting a notarized Assent to Candidacy form.
Alderman or Alderman At-Large -- Must be a citizen of the United States by birth or naturalization;
Must have and maintain a domicile in Manchester during the term of office;
Must be a registered and qualified voter in Manchester;
File a Declaration of Candidacy;
Submit a filing fee of $50 to the Office of the City Clerk. One hundred nominating petitions completed and signed by registered voters residing in the ward of the candidate may be submitted in lieu of the filing fee. Nominating petitions will not be accepted by the City Clerk without first submitting a notarized Assent to Candidacy form.
School Committee or School Committee At-Large -- Must be a citizen of the United States by birth or naturalization;
Must have and maintain a domicile in Manchester during the term of office;
Must be a registered and qualified voter in Manchester;
File a Declaration of Candidacy;
Submit a filing fee of $25 to the Office of the City Clerk. Fifty nominating petitions completed and signed by registered voters residing in the ward of the candidate may be submitted in lieu of the filing fee. Nominating petitions will not be accepted by the City Clerk without first submitting a notarized Assent to Candidacy form.
Moderator, Ward Clerk, Selectman -- Must be a citizen of the United States by birth or naturalization;
Must have and maintain a domicile in Manchester during the term of office;
Must be a registered and qualified voter in Manchester;
File a Declaration of Candidacy;
There are no filing fees.
For more information, call the city clerk at 603-624-6455.