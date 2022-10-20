British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation, outside Number 10 Downing Street, London

 HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS

LONDON - British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation Thursday after six turbulent weeks in office, making her one of the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.

Truss, Britain's third female prime minister, was unable to save her embattled premiership even though she ditched her entire economic plan and replaced two key Cabinet posts over the past week.