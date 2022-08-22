WASHINGTON -- The White House has a dim view of former American pro basketball player Dennis Rodman's reported plan to travel to Russia and gain the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday. Griner, 31, is a two-time Olympic champion and star player in the Women's National Basketball Association (WBNA). Earlier this month she was convicted by a Russian court and given a nine-year sentence on drug charges.

President Joe Biden has condemned the verdict, calling it "unacceptable." The United States has offered to exchange her for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States.