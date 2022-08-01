Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region

Ukrainian servicemen fire a M777 howitzer at a position on a front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine August 1, 2022. REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova

Ukraine has received more German and U.S.-made multiple rocket launcher systems, part of a series of deliveries of the high-precision heavy weapons promised by its allies, its defense minister said on Monday.

The government in Kyiv has repeatedly pleaded with the West to send more long-range artillery as it tries to turn the tide on Russia's Feb. 24 invasion and attack Russian supply lines and ammo dumps.