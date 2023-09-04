Ukrainian Defence Minister Reznikov attends a news conference in Kyiv

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov attends a news conference, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine August 28, 2023. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo

KYIV -- Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov submitted his resignation on Monday in the biggest shakeup of the defense establishment in 18 months of war with Russia.

Reznikov has been at the forefront of Kyiv's lobbying for Western weapons to fight Russia's invasion, but his departure after months of corruption allegations against his ministry is not expected to have a big impact on military operations.