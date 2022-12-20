U.S. President Biden welcomes Ukraine's President Zelenskiy at the White House in Washington

President Joe Biden welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky as first lady Jill Biden looks on at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Wednesday. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON/KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington on Wednesday to meet President Joe Biden, address Congress and seek "weapons, weapons and more weapons" in his first overseas trip since Russia invaded Ukraine 300 days ago.

Zelensky said ahead of his visit that it was meant to strengthen Ukraine's "resilience and defense capabilities" amid repeated Russian missile and drone attacks on the country's energy and water supplies in the dead of winter.