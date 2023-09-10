Aftermath of recent shelling in Donetsk

Smoke rises above buildings following a shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, September 10, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

 ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Ukrainian troops pressing a counter offensive against Russian occupying forces had advanced on the southern front in the past week while there had also been movement near Bakhmut in the east.

Zelensky's latest comments on the state of the three-month-old counter-offensive appeared to confirm assessments by other officials of gains, however modest, in the east and south.