NEW YORK -- A detainee swap that secured the release of five Americans held in Iran on Monday does not change Washington's adversarial relationship with Tehran, although the door remains open for diplomacy over the Islamic Republic's nuclear program, a senior administration official said.

The United States and Iran, after months of Qatar-mediated talks, have struck a deal in which Tehran released five U.S. dual nationals who were imprisoned in Iran in exchange for five Iranians held in the United States.