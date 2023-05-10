WASHINGTON -- U.S. negotiators taking part in talks in Saudi Arabia aimed at extending a ceasefire between rival armed forces in Sudan are "cautiously optimistic," U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said on Wednesday, as she faced criticism from senators over the administration's handling of issues in Sudan.

Testifying at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Nuland said she had spoken on Wednesday morning with U.S. officials at the talks that began on Saturday between the army and rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah.