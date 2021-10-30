Victoria Sullivan is hours deep into another Sunday of campaigning for mayor when she spots a group of homeless people outside the Families in Transition shelter on Manchester Street.
The crowd is protesting what they call “deplorable” conditions inside the facility, including bedbugs, a lack of towels and inadequate shower facilities. One woman, Sara Tofanelli of Derry, questions why the facility’s exterior was painted when the inside needs so much work.
“Just because you put lipstick on a pig doesn’t mean it’s not a pig,” Tofanelli said. “Just because you change the color on the outside of a building doesn’t mean it’s any prettier inside.”
Sullivan speaks with each member of the group, promising to do what she can to help.
“No matter what happens on Nov. 2,” Sullivan said, “I’m going to help.”
Sullivan, who served two terms in the New Hampshire House, knows she is an underdog against incumbent Joyce Craig, but she vowed to continue working for every vote before municipal polls open Tuesday.
Stories like the ones she heard outside the shelter fuel her drive to keep going.
“We’re door-knocking hard. I did 11 miles last weekend, and that doesn’t include Monday through Friday,” Sullivan said. “It’s heartbreaking. You hear them, they feel hopeless and they feel forgotten, and it’s unacceptable and if we don’t address it it’s just going to keep cycling for generations.”
“You can tell I’m not a person who listens to them and shrugs it off. This is the stuff that gets to my soul,” Sullivan said. “And it gets me fired up to knock on another 100 doors tonight because we have to fix this city. This is why I’m running. This isn’t an OK situation.”
A rematch
In 2019, Sullivan lost to Craig by 2,610 votes. She has a feeling things might be different this year.
“Two years ago, because it was (Craig’s) first term, people really felt like they wanted to give her another term,” Sullivan said. “I know from knocking on doors, I know people feel like her time is over.”
Sullivan says she has knocked on more than 3,000 doors since the primary, and that number doesn’t include the work done by teams of volunteers her campaign has spread across the city.
“What we’re hearing is that people are really ready for change in this city,” Sullivan said. “People are very concerned with the direction we’re going in. When we had the debate the other day, Joyce said she wants to keep moving the city forward. Well, if we keep moving forward in the direction we’re headed, we’re going off a cliff.”
Sullivan said the issue residents are most worried about is crime.
“I was at an event downtown for another candidate, and someone asked me if it was OK for them to walk to another restaurant,” Sullivan said. “People are really concerned for their safety in the city. People that live outside of it, their perception is Manchester is not a safe place to be.
“When I’m knocking on doors, I’ve met elderly people who say they won’t come downtown anymore because they’re concerned for their safety. We’re really losing the essence of the city. I’ve met so many families who have said if we don’t turn things around this election cycle, they’re ready to leave.”
Safety in schools
Sullivan said she hears concerns about the education provided by city schools. She points out Manchester was one of the last districts to get students back in-person full-time, saying “it took a toll on the kids.” The result, she said, has been incidents like the fight at a recent Memorial High football game.
“We really needed to figure out how to make things as normal as possible for them,” Sullivan said. “Now we are seeing that as the kids are coming back they’re not transitioning well. We’re seeing a lot of violence in our schools. They had to cancel Friday night football at Memorial, so Friday Night Lights turned into Friday Night Fights.
“They had to cancel an assembly over concerns for safety. This is not OK for our families, and it’s not OK for the taxpayers.”
Sullivan says the city is in “chaos,” a theme that runs through her campaign. She said the first thing she would do if elected is bring more transparency to City Hall.
“We need to have communication with citizens to let them know the steps we are taking to turn things around,” Sullivan said.
“We need to have better communication between our police officers and our citizens because we need to build those relationships up so they can have communication about what’s happening in the neighborhoods.
“When it comes to education, we have to open our doors back up to parents. It’s the parents being partners in education that are going to turn our school buildings around and make them safe inside. Once parents become partners — not just in fundraising but in policy — that’s when we’re going to see a turnaround.”
Sullivan said she hopes to help return Manchester to the tight-knit city many remember.
“When I first moved here, one of the things that touched me was the strong sense of community,” Sullivan said. “I think we’ve lost some of that over the last few years. There’s something wrong with the leadership. What she’s (Craig) trying to portray as sunshine and roses is not that at all. We need someone who is going to look at these issues, tackle them head-on and find solutions.”