Voters in Manchester’s Ward 6 will head to the polls Tuesday in a special election to choose an alderman whose term expires in January 2024.

The vacancy arose Jan. 30 when former Ward 6 Alderman Sebastian Sharonov resigned, citing “enormous pressure” the war in Ukraine put on him physically and emotionally.

Crissy Kantor, candidate for aldermen Ward 6

CRISSY KANTOR
Maxine Mosley

MAXINE MOSLEY