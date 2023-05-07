Voters in Manchester’s Ward 6 will head to the polls Tuesday in a special election to choose an alderman whose term expires in January 2024.
The vacancy arose Jan. 30 when former Ward 6 Alderman Sebastian Sharonov resigned, citing “enormous pressure” the war in Ukraine put on him physically and emotionally.
The candidates are retired longtime Manchester educator Maxine Mosley, 67, and Crissy Kantor, 53, owner of Chill Spa on Hanover Street.
Kantor has the support of conservatives in the ward, while Mosley has the backing of Democrats. Both spent the final weekend before the election sign-holding and knocking on doors, attempting to secure every last vote.
The New Hampshire Union Leader sent six questions to both candidates. One of their responses is reprinted here; more questions and answers can be found at tinyurl.com/5n7exu7y.
QUESTION: What is the top issue facing the city/Ward 6? How will you address it?
CRISSY KANTOR: The top issue is taxes and being able to afford mortgage payments on top of rising costs of living. We need to be able to afford to live, which isn’t possible if the taxes keep creeping up. Higher taxes for a lot of our residents means choosing between paying their mortgage or putting food on their tables and purchasing basic necessities. Should these homeowners have to make this choice, and can no longer afford their homes, the next step is homelessness, which will burden our City even more. We will see a “domino effect”. No hard-working taxpayer should have to make this choice, ever!
I will support the tax cap! On the city level, hard-working, taxpaying business owners and residents expressed their concerns about homeless encampments hurting their families’ livelihood. Although many of the encampments downtown are removed, they usually just pick up and move to another part of the city. Since the opening of the Rail Trail in Ward 6, many homeless people are making their way into Ward 6, due to the trees and brush that easily hides their tents, etc. I will support policy to ensure this problem does not creep back into our city.
MAXINE MOSLEY: A focus on economic growth moves us forward. The ability to fund sustainable programs, services and our workforce is tied to our ability to strengthen our tax base and to take some of the pressure off of our homeowners. Bringing small and large businesses to Manchester is an essential key to this growth. A part of a thriving community is our ability to offer opportunities and encouragement for our young people to access training and to go into sustainable career paths that we do, and can expand, in Manchester. Jobs in technology, environmental services, green technologies, public safety (fire and police), public service and public education all need to be elevated as pathways that are possible, and available, to our younger population.
To accomplish this, it is critical that we focus on affordable housing and daycare solutions that attract people to live, work, play in Manchester. Like many other areas in the city, Ward 6 has a generational base and feel, and I will continue to encourage young families to adopt Ward 6 as home, just as I have. I will work closely with the Economic Development Office to support their work and to share the thoughts, concerns and suggestions of the residents in Ward 6.
QUESTION: Is the city doing enough to address the homelessness crisis? If not, what else should be done?
Kantor: The city is not doing enough to address the homelessness crisis. I believe that some people on the streets want to be off the streets but need a helping hand. Whether it be help finding a job, access to computers, updating a resume, finding affordable housing, etc., people need to feel they are not alone, and as a close community, we can help supply the tools so they can prosper. A majority want the American dream, but are having a hard time reaching it. I do also believe that some people on the streets prefer to stay on the streets. They do not want to better themselves, they will take the handouts, free food and warm beds that our community provides and that is enough for them. Or in some cases, they refuse to follow the rules that are in place with the shelters (sober and no drugs). We can help only those who truly want the help. And let’s be honest: This is both a safety and health crisis for this entire community.
Mosley: We can never do enough as a community to support people who have life-compromising situations. The city is making great strides, utilizing collaborative efforts, to establish a robust response to the multiple and layered needs of our homeless population. The recent establishment of the Department of Housing Stability allows the city to centralize all services needed to address these concerns. Homelessness is not a unique concern that only Manchester is facing.
We need to continue to collaborate across the state, and region to implement interventions that will maximize our services to assist, intervene and to minimize the persons and families currently unhoused.
.
In his resignation letter, Sharonov wrote that he is proud to have made a “positive impact on the lives of so many of my constituents.”
“Unfortunately, the number of events that occurred in 2022, specifically and to the biggest extent, the Russian invasion of Ukraine — as you know, my family being Ukrainian — put enormous pressure on me both emotionally and physically, which started affecting my ability to perform my duties as an Alderman to the best level,” Sharonov wrote. “Ward 6 citizens deserve outstanding representation at the City Hall, and it is imperative that I step down at this time and let someone else be a loud voice for their interests.”
Sharonov grew up in Bila Tserkva, roughly 50 miles south of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.
A special election was held in 2017 for the Ward 6 seat — which former Alderman Elizabeth Moreau won — after Alderman Nick Pappas resigned when he and his family sold their home and moved.
Sharonov won the seat in a May 2021 special election following Moreau’s resignation. He defeated challenger Scott Britton, 503 to 489.
Sharonov was reelected to the seat in November 2021, defeating challenger Daniel Wisniewski 1,064 votes to 705 votes.
Where to vote Polls in Ward 6 will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Henry J. McLaughlin Middle School at 290 South Mammoth Road.