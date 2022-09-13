Outside Bedford High School Tuesday afternoon, 1st Congressional District GOP candidate Karoline Leavitt greeted 9-year-old Maeve Cadorette. Dozens held signs in support of candidates.
“This is democracy in action, girlfriend,” Leavitt said as the Bedford girl’s father, Jay, listened in. Leavitt won his vote.
About a half-hour later, one of her opponents, Matt Mowers, showed up to also greet voters. In recent weeks, backers of both candidates released attack ads, which showed up on social media platforms such as YouTube and local TV.
Wedged in between supporters for two local state representative candidates, Rick Durand, a Bedford voter, held a sign in support of Mowers.
“I think Matt Mowers is a good conservative. I think he has the ability to beat Chris Pappas,” Durand said. “I think Chris Pappas has voted consistently with (President Joe) Biden, and I think they are destroying our country.”
Pappas stopped by the polls earlier in the day.
About 4 miles away at the Parker-Varney School in Manchester, George D’Orazio held a sign in support of Leavitt fashioned from a salvaged door frame he found in his cellar. The sign read: “Homegrown Conservative.”
“Ever since I first read about her campaign, she struck me as someone who meant what she says,” D’Orazio said. “I like her position on the issues. The budget needs to be taken care of. The border needs to be taken care of.”
He said he wished the “last-minute trash ads would go away” and wishes campaigns were left to the issues.
Three others also supported Leavitt outside the school, but no other supporters were at the polls.
Other candidates in the 1st Congressional District GOP race included Timothy Baxter, Gail Huff Brown and Russell Prescott.
The polls were slow Tuesday afternoon in Ward 1 and 3 in Manchester with no one holding signs for statewide candidates at either polling location.
Secretary of State David Scanlan said the morning rain prompted him to consider his turnout prediction of 147,000 Republicans and 121,000 Democrats might end up being a little too high.
“We made that prediction based on past trends, and weather certainly can be a factor. It’s quite possible that our estimate could be off by a bit. I’m hoping to see the turnout pick up later in the day,” Scanlan said during an interview at mid-morning Tuesday.
Back at Bedford High, Russan Marie Chester, who is running for state representative, said she voted for GOP U.S. Senate candidate retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc of Stratham. Bolduc was among five GOP candidates hoping to face Sen. Maggie Hassan in the general election.
“I have the opportunity to work with some of the people who have worked under his command, and he’s the one of the only officers I’ve met where even the privates respect him,” she said. “He is a true leader.”
State Senate President Chuck Morse’s sister, Debbie Bowen, showed her support for her brother at the Bedford polls. Morse stopped by earlier in the day with Gov. Chris Sununu.
“I’ve watched how hard he works for the state of New Hampshire, so I felt it very important to come out and support him,” Bowen said.
“He shows up,” she said. “He is there constantly. He’s a small business owner, and I don’t think people really realize his day. He starts his day at 4 o’clock in the morning with his business, and then he heads up to Concord after that. He is super passionate about what he does.”
Other candidates in the race included Bruce Fenton, Vikram Mansharamani and former Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith.
D’Orazio also supported Mansharamani.
“Of all of the Senate candidates, he seemed to be the guy with the best candidate with a handle on the issues,” D’Orazio said. “I also like that his parents came here as immigrants … he understands that you have to have a secure border.”
As for governor? He didn’t say.
“Everyone kind of knows the outcome of the governor race,” he said.
Union leader reporter Kevin Landrigan contributed to this report.