Bedford Polls
Voters wait in line to pick up ballots during Primary Day at Bedford High School on Tuesday.

Outside Bedford High School Tuesday afternoon, 1st Congressional District GOP candidate Karoline Leavitt greeted 9-year-old Maeve Cadorette. Dozens held signs in support of candidates.

“This is democracy in action, girlfriend,” Leavitt said as the Bedford girl’s father, Jay, listened in. Leavitt won his vote.

Republican candidate for the 1st Congressional District Matt Mowers speaks with voters at the polls at Bedford High School on Tuesday.