Rep. Chris Pappas' re-election campaign announced the backing of 110 veterans last week, at a small gathering in Veterans Park in Manchester.
"It's an honor to be able to serve those who have served us," Pappas told the handful of veterans who gathered. Pappas touted his work as chair of an oversight subcommittee of the committee on Veterans Affairs. Pappas said the Veterans Affairs committee is an island of bipartisan cooperation.
"I am going to fight like heck these next 19 days to make sure I can continue to serve on the Veterans Affairs subcommittee," Pappas said on Oct. 15.
A former adjutant general of the New Hampshire National Guard was among the 110 veterans who endorsed Pappas for re-election.
"I have seen firsthand his leadership and focus on delivering for our veterans. That’s why I am supporting him for re-election,” said retired Major General Ken Clark of Stratham, the former adjutant general. “I’ve been continuously impressed with his work to ensure veterans and their families are paid the respect they are due and the positive impact he has on many lives."
"Chris Pappas has our backs," said Maura Sullivan, a Marine veteran who served in Iraq and as an assistant secretary in the VA during former President Barack Obama's administration. "His opponent most certainly does not."
Marine Corps veteran George Fleming said he thought Pappas was dedicated to veterans issues. "The work Chris has done to make sure that veterans get the care they need as well as the financial support they need has really meant a lot."