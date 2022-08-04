1st CD GOP hopefuls audition for Trump support

The five, major Republican candidates for the 1st Congressional District seat met in their first debate Thursday night.

 By Kevin Landrigan New Hampshire Union Leader

The five major Republican candidates for the 1st Congressional District nomination clearly tried to audition for the support of former President Donald Trump during their first debate Thursday night.

Karoline Leavitt of Hampton, a former press aide in Trump’s White House, tried to set herself apart as the only election denier, insisting that President Joe Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 presidential election.