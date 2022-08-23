CONCORD — Three of his four Republican primary foes repeatedly attacked 1st Congressional District frontrunner Matt Mowers of Gilford during a feisty two-hour debate Tuesday.

Former Donald Trump press aide Karoline Leavitt of Hampton, ex-TV news anchor Gail Huff Brown of Rye and state Rep. Timothy Baxter, R-Seabrook, all harangued Mowers over voter integrity and COVID lockdowns on the “Good Morning New Hampshire” program with Jack Heath.