Mowers comes under attack during TV debate
Buy Now

Matt Mowers, a Republican candidate for the 1st Congressional District, came under attack from his GOP rivals during the race's only TV debate Tuesday night.

MANCHESTER — Matt Mowers, the Republican front-runner in the 1st Congressional District race, became the chief target of three rivals during the only televised debate Tuesday night on WMUR.

Former Trump administration press aide Karoline Leavitt of Hampton, ex-TV news anchor Gail Huff Brown of Rye and state Rep. Timothy Baxter of Seabrook all criticized Mowers during the one-hour event at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics on the Saint Anselm College campus.

Leavitt fires back at Mowers over work experience
Buy Now

Former Trump administration press aide Karoline Leavitt, 25, accused 1st Congressional District Republican opponent Matt Mowers of lying about her work experience.