Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he'll decide soon whether to mount a 2024 run for President. Here he speaks at Politics & Eggs at Saint Anselm College in Manchester last September, the last time he was in the state.
CONCORD — Potential Republican presidential contender Mike Pompeo said he would be back in New Hampshire “before too long” and will soon decide whether to make a White House run in 2024.
Pompeo’s appearance Monday on the "Good Morning New Hampshire" radio talk show program with Jack Heath kicked off a busy week in the first-in-the-nation primary state with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, on Thursday making their first visits here.
GOP hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy and Democratic contender Marianne Williamson also will be returning to campaign in the state this week.
Pompeo just returned from a trip to Ukraine with business leaders, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
“It reminds you why it matters so much to America that Vladimir Putin doesn’t control Europe,” said Pompeo, a former secretary of state, director of the Central Intelligence Agency and Kansas congressman.
Despite long Ukraine war, Putin remains strong
Pompeo said while the war has gone on longer and been more costly for Russia than its leaders had expected, he has seen no evidence this poses any threat to Putin's leadership.
“This is for the Russian people to sort out,” Pompeo said.
Pompeo said reports that more than 100 U.S. intelligence documents surfaced on social media if accurate would be a serious development. Some of the materials were about a Ukrainian offensive planned against Russia this summer and intel that speculated that war will drag on through much of 2023.
“These would be devastating leaks, a serious setback…these would be to the detriment of the American people,” Pompeo said.
In regards to the 2024 presidential primary, Pompeo dismissed the importance of Trump’s early lead in polls despite his arrest on financial records charges.
Voters will only start focusing on this race once the candidates debate beginning this August, he said.
“I’ll make an announcement before too long,” Pompeo said.
DeSantis will speak Friday night before a Amos Tuck Dinner fundraiser for the New Hampshire Republican State Committee at the Doubletree by Hilton Manchester Downtown Hotel.
On the same day, Gov. Chris Sununu, who hasn’t ruled out his own White House bid, will be speaking at a leadership forum of the National Rifle Association in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Other speakers in person at the NRA event will be former President Donald Trump, ex-Vice President Mike Pence, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, ex-Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Ramaswamy.
Ex-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, DeSantis and Scott are taping video messages to be shown at the forum, according to NRA officials.
On Thursday, Scott hosts a meet and greet event at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester.