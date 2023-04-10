Pompeo says he'll decide on a 2024 run 'before too long'
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he'll decide soon whether to mount a 2024 run for President.  Here he speaks at Politics & Eggs at Saint Anselm College in Manchester last September, the last time he was in the state. 

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER/FILE

CONCORD — Potential Republican presidential contender Mike Pompeo said he would be back in New Hampshire “before too long” and will soon decide whether to make a White House run in 2024.

Pompeo’s appearance Monday on the "Good Morning New Hampshire" radio talk show program with Jack Heath kicked off a busy week in the first-in-the-nation primary state with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, on Thursday making their first visits here.