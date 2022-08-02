Burns goes on offense in 2nd CD GOP debate
During the first debate of Republicans running in the 2nd Congressional District, former Hillsborough County Treasurer Bob Burns of Pembroke, left, attacked his two primary rivals as soft on illegal immigration. Keene Mayor George Hansel, center, and Lily Tang Williams of Weare both charged Burns with distorting their views.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

MANCHESTER – The three major Republican candidates for the 2nd Congressional District seat found some common ground on abortion, federal spending and expanding energy production, but tangled over illegal immigration during their first debate.

Bob Burns, a former Hillsborough County treasurer and Pembroke resident, came to Monday's event determined to brand himself as the true devotee of former President Donald Trump.