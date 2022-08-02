MANCHESTER – The three major Republican candidates for the 2nd Congressional District seat found some common ground on abortion, federal spending and expanding energy production, but tangled over illegal immigration during their first debate.
Bob Burns, a former Hillsborough County treasurer and Pembroke resident, came to Monday's event determined to brand himself as the true devotee of former President Donald Trump.
“I’m the only pro-Trump, pro-life, unapologetic conservative running for the nomination in CD-2,” Burns said in his opening statement at this one-hour event that NH Journal sponsored at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics on the campus of Saint Anselm College.
“I’m against a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants, I want to build the wall, and I’m an ‘America First’ candidate,” Burns said.
Keene Mayor George Hansel, a moderate Republican, said he is the only candidate who can retire five-term incumbent Rep. Annie Kuster, casting himself in the mold of ex-GOP U.S. Rep. Charlie Bass.
“I’m building a coalition that can win in November. I’m the only candidate who can win in November,” Hansel said.
And Lily Tang Williams of Weare, a Chinese native and former law professor, spent much of the debate campaigning against the Chinese Communist Party to the point of embracing liberal House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for visiting Taiwan.
“Our country is united against CCP. We need to absolutely support Taiwan,” said Tang Williams, who listed “God Bless America” as her favorite record, “Braveheart” and “The Patriot” as her favorite movies.
Hansel alone supports abortion rights, but the trio all said they would oppose federal legislation to codify the Roe vs. Wade protections for legal abortions that the Supreme Court returned to the states.
Hansel backs local control on abortion
“No, I have been fighting for local control my entire political career,” Hansel said. “I am not interested in any federal legislation dealing with that issue.”
Burns stood out as the only candidate to support a federal “fetal heartbeat” law that would essentially outlaw most abortions nationwide.
They were of the same mind against the new federal spending bills on Capitol Hill, the $280 billion incentive for U.S. companies to compete with China and $750 billion package on climate change and hiking corporate taxes.
“We need to get rid of these green energy boondoggles we got into,” Burns said.
They all supported building more of the border wall to block illegal immigration and Tang Williams praised Biden for his about face to support construction to close some wall gaps in Arizona.
“When Trump tried to build a wall, he was racist. Walls work,” Tang Williams said.
Burns uses immigration as weapon against rivals
But Burns tried to use the issue to go after his opponents.
First, Burns charged Hansel supported creating a sanctuary city in his hometown.
“Why were illegals coming here? They were coming to sanctuary cities like George’s city of Keene,” Burns declared.
Hansel fired back, “Bob you are lying. Keene is not a sanctuary city… I have tried to empower the local law enforcement agency to do their job.”
Unlike sanctuary cities, Hansel said Keene police have the authority to assist federal officials on illegal immigration cases.
Burns said Tang Williams has favored a legal path to citizenship for illegal immigrants, something she too denied.
“You come pay here, you pay a fine and you get citizenship, that’s what you said. Lily is changing her position,” Burns said.
Tang Williams said she only backed a pathway for the children of illegal immigrants brought and raised here.
“Bob’s campaign has been attacking me from the very beginning,” Tang Williams said. “Who needs Democrats when you have Republicans attacking you?”
Burns said while running as a Libertarian for U.S. Senate in Colorado in 2016 that Tang Williams created a company to do more business with China.
Tang Williams said the company was a startup she and two partners created for one rental property in Colorado that’s no longer in business.
“This is shameful,” Tang Williams said.
“I have been threatened by the CCP since I have been a public speaker. I have not been back home (to China) since 2015. Bob has it all wrong.”
Hansel stood out as the only candidate who endorsed Gov. Chris Sununu to win his Sept. 13 primary over four, little-known rivals.
“He’s doing a great job,” Hansel said.
Sununu has endorsed Hansel in this race.
“I can honestly say I am not endorsing Chris Sununu. He has made multiple attempts to try and run candidates against me,” Burns responded.
Tang Williams said she studying all the candidates and made no decision about backing anyone for governor.