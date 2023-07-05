CONCORD — Former House Democratic Leader David Cote of Nashua, the second-longest serving legislator, resigned Wednesday, citing serious health problems that have prevented him from attending the Legislature since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cote, a 62-year-old Nashua native, has cerebral palsy and heart disease and had a heart attack in 2018.
He was in the midst of his 21st consecutive term. In the 400-person House of Representatives, only 22-term Rep. Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord, has a longer tenure.
In paying tribute to Cote, Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley and House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm condemned House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, who blocked many attempts to allow Cote and other medically compromised legislators to attend House sessions remotely.
“While the state Senate provides senators with the remote option during a health challenge, Packard decided not to allow Representative Cote to continue his legislative work, which he has done for over forty years,” Buckley said in a statement.
The resignation leaves the House makeup at 199 Republicans, 196 Democrats and two independents — one Republican and one Democrat who changed their party affiliation in protest of partisan leadership.
Before his death, the late House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing sued Packard in federal court, insisting the House rule banning remote meetings violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Last fall the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a petition from lawyers for House Democrats who had contested a U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision that denied them a preliminary injunction on the grounds that Packard’s legislative immunity protected him from the lawsuit.
The case has returned to the U.S. District Court in Concord, where it could one day face a civil trial on the merits.
As his defense, Packard pointed to repeated votes in the GOP-led House against changing the rules to permit remote participation in House sessions, even during the pandemic.
To prevent spread of the virus, the House met in 2021 and 2022 in several different locations that provided better airflow than the State House, including the Whittemore Center at the University of New Hampshire and the New Hampshire Sportsplex in Bedford.
Packard’s predecessor, Merrimack Republican Rep. Dick Hinch, died about a week after being sworn in as speaker after a brief illness that included complications from COVID-19.
Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, permitted ill state Sens. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, and Bill Gannon, R-Sandown, to attend sessions via online video platforms.
Never sworn in
Because of his illnesses, Cote never took the oath of office at the State House following his election last November as one of three House Democrats representing Nashua Ward 4.
Last month, former Nashua Alderman Marc Plamondon, a Democrat, won a special election in that ward to replace Democrat Stacie-Marie Laughton, a transgender state representative who had stepped down after an arrest on stalking charges.
Cote became the top Democrat after Cushing stepped down from his leadership post on March 2, 2022. Cushing, 69, died five days later after a two-year battle with stage 4 prostate cancer.
Although Cote did not attend sessions, House Democrats voted to keep him as their leader through the 2022 election.
“It is impossible to fill the shoes of my dear friend Renny Cushing, one of the most caring, brilliant, and genuine people I have ever met,” Cote said at the time.
“I will work to carry on Renny’s legacy of compassion and equality. House Democrats are united in our fight for a better New Hampshire, and all Granite Staters should know one thing: House Democrats are here to work for them. Solidarity forever.”
During his tenure in the House, Cote was a subject-matter expert on election law and became a champion for removing restrictions on voter registration and absentee voting.
“Representative Cote’s knowledge, advocacy, and intellect will be sorely missed in the House,” Wilhelm said in a statement.
“For the benefit of all Granite Staters, House Democrats will continue advocating to allow full participation in the legislative process regardless of physical ability.”
Cote could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
In an interview two months ago, Gov. Chris Sununu defended how House GOP leaders had dealt with Cote’s situation.
“Why is Nashua electing someone who hasn’t shown up at the State House to vote?” Sununu said. “Seriously, the guy hasn’t shown up to vote for years. I appreciate he has health issues, (but) that has been the process for a while.”