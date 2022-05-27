CONCORD — Five small, closely packed towns in three counties would go from the 1st to the 2nd Congressional District under a redistricting plan by a court-ordered special master released Friday.
The New Hampshire Supreme Court directed lawyers to work over the Memorial Day weekend on their legal briefs and be ready Tuesday morning to argue whether justices should embrace the proposal from Stanford law professor Nathaniel Persily.
The courtroom battle will come on the eve of the filing period for all candidates to sign up and run for office in the Sept. 13 primary and Nov. 8 general election.
In a 143-page filing, Persily said his proposal met the Supreme Court’s directive to offer a “least change” option, which makes the fewest alterations needed to bring the two congressional districts in line with population changes from the 2020 Census.
“The special master’s plan moves the fewest number of people possible to bring the existing districts to population equality,” Persily concluded.
The plan would move the towns of Albany, Campton, Jackson, New Hampton and Sandwich from the 1st District that Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas represents to the one Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster holds as a five-term incumbent.
The affected towns are in a string from the northern end of the Lakes Region to Albany that abuts Conway at the foothill of the White Mountains Region.
This movement of 8,973 residents would leave the 1st District with 688,764 residents, one fewer than the 2nd District population.
Persily pointed out the plan Republican legislative leaders had offered would move more than 300,000 residents from one district to another.
Initially, the Legislature approved a plan (HB 52) that moved more than 500,000 people. Gov. Chris Sununu threatened to veto it.
On Friday, Sununu vetoed both congressional redistricting plans sent to his desk.
According to 2020 voter registration totals, the five towns moved in the special master’s plan have more Republicans (3,186) than Democrats (2,190), though independent voters (4,642) were by far the biggest voting bloc.
GOP advantage in moved towns
Democrats were in the majority of three of the five towns, but the biggest town being moved is Campton, where the GOP has nearly a 4-1 advantage.
The special master alluded to national political observers who have questioned what has taken New Hampshire so long to do this job.
“New Hampshire is the last state in the union to enact its congressional districts. With only two districts, relatively little population shift over the decade and a limited number of legal restraints as compared to other states, one might be puzzled as to why this process is going down to the wire,” he wrote.
The court had no choice but to step in if the Legislature and governor were unable to come to a compromise, he said.
“As court involvement may be an unwelcome obligation, it remains an obligation nonetheless if one-person, one-vote is to be respected and the state fails to remedy the malapportionment in the existing map,” Persily said.
GOP lawmakers point out Democrats have won 90% of the congressional races in the past decade.
Democratic lawmakers claimed GOP lawmakers' priority was to make Pappas’ district unwinnable for a Democrat and, as an outcome, enshrine Kuster’s district as a Democratic stronghold.
"Every taxpayer dollar that was spent on this case is a direct result of the Republican Party’s inability to put partisanship aside and redistrict in a fair manner," said House Democratic Leader David Cote of Nashua.
"It did not have to be this way. The GOP’s decision to waste tax dollars in pursuit of partisan gain should outrage all New Hampshire taxpayers."
Persily said partisan politics played no part in his job.
“Rarely can the creator of a redistricting plan say that the math determined the outcome. Such is the case, however,” he said.
Legislative leaders last Thursday urged the Supreme Court to hold off on releasing this map unless and until Sununu vetoed the one they had just passed (SB 200).
In an order Friday, the court unanimously denied that request.
The justices also pointed out Secretary of State David Scanlan has the power to delay the candidate filing period if this dispute is not resolved.
Late last Thursday, Sununu said he would veto the Legislature’s last plan because it would dump Kuster and Pappas in the same district.
Earlier Friday, House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, tried in vain to get Sununu to drop his veto threat and not let the court control this process.
“I urge the governor to honor the hard work of this legislature and to sign a congressional redistricting bill that the duly elected members of the legislature have produced -- and not hand this process over to unelected judges and special masters," Packard said.
Through a spokeswoman, Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, declined comment until oral arguments are held and the court has issued a final decision.
Jeff Taylor, of Fair Maps Coalition N.H., a non-partisan group that has attacked GOP-passed redistricting plans as seeking to gerrymander the two districts, praised the new plan.
"The New Hampshire Supreme Court appointed special master has released a congressional map that balances the population between the districts, maintains competitiveness and is fair to all Granite Staters,” he said in a statement.
“The failure of the Legislature to draw a fair map despite three attempts demonstrates the flawed nature of a partisan redistricting process. The Fair Maps Coalition looks forward to working with the legislature to create a fairer process in the future."