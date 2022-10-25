VOTING-FOIA

Jeffrey O'Donnell has been working with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell since last summer, support he says he needs to continue his voter data project.​  

For the last several months, a persistent group of election skeptics has been inundating local election officials with public records requests, seeking data that they believe will prove that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

The requests are emanating from a single home in central Florida, targeting each of the more than 3,000 counties in the U.S. and demanding records on voting machines and email communications between election officials and vendors of those machines. Election officials say the deluge is taking valuable time away from preparations for the upcoming midterms, which will determine who controls Congress and oversees the vote count in 2024.