Gov. Chris Sununu’s stunning decision to turn down the chance to knock off a sitting U.S. senator in 2022 became the most important “non-story” in a busy year for New Hampshire politics.
In November, we’ll learn whether the move could turn out simultaneously to be a lucky break for Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan and for Republicans at the State House.
“There’s no doubt, Chris Sununu was a one-of-a-kind candidate for the U.S. Senate,” said Dante Scala, professor of politics at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. “Other than Donald Trump, he was the only Republican who had enjoyed universal ‘brand name’ ID among New Hampshire voters.”
At first glance, the announcement clearly improved Hassan’s chances of winning a second six-year term.
A recent UNH poll, however, underscored that while Hassan’s favorability rating with voters has rebounded in the past two months, she has struggled to carve out her own positive identity.
“She has run for statewide office successfully three times, and still New Hampshire voters view her as a more-or-less generic Democrat, closely anchored to their views of the president,” Scala said.
All of which made Sununu’s decision not to run the more surprising.
For months, state Democratic operatives assumed Sununu could not resist a Senate run as leaders of the Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, including former presidents and vice presidents, met with him and assured him he would have the resources needed to beat Hassan.
That’s why AmplifyNH, a liberal interest group, spent more than $3 million with attack ads, critical of Sununu’s decision to sign legislation that included a ban on abortions after 24 weeks.
Both parties figured a Hassan-Sununu race would have shattered all previous New Hampshire records for campaign spending set in back-to-back competitive Senate races in New Hampshire during 2014 and 2016.
Sununu’s travels
Sununu took months to make up his mind, during which he gave high-profile speeches outside the state — including a trip to Kentucky, the home state of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. He also embarked on a nostalgic, grassroots “603 Tour” across New Hampshire, all of which led most observers to believe he was a go for the U.S. Senate.
What also fooled campaign watchers were the political dynamics for 2022 that would make it even more difficult for Hassan to win reelection.
Historically the midterms of a presidency result in some losses for the president’s party on Capitol Hill.
As soon as the 2020 election was over, Hassan’s seat became one of the top four the GOP would go after to achieve the net gain of one needed for the party to retake control of the U.S. Senate. The other seats are those of Senate Democrats in Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.
Then record inflation, a messy withdrawal from the war in Afghanistan and a worsening COVID-19 pandemic all caused President Biden’s approval ratings to plummet.
There’s also recent history: While New Hampshire Democrats have won midterms, they’ve faced stiffer challenges to do it.
In presidential years, the ground-game prowess of the New Hampshire Democratic Party and the involvement of less-frequent voters have combined to give Democrats more of an advantage.
Former Democratic New Hampshire Governors Jeanne Shaheen (1996), John Lynch (2004) and Hassan (2012) all won their first terms in presidential years.
Shaheen lost the only race of her long career to Sununu’s older brother, former U.S. Sen. John E. Sununu, in the 2002 midterm.
Signs he might stay
“This was all teed up for him. That’s what made it all the more surprising he would decide against it,” said Patrick Griffin of Bedford, a veteran GOP media strategist who’s worked on many Sununu family campaigns.
“When tempted by ambition, most politicians can’t resist, and they often end up doing the wrong thing because it’s the political response. I do think Chris Sununu took a sober look at the landscape and made the right call.”
Neal Levesque, executive director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College, had his own close relationship with the governor. He was one of a few who refused to go all-in on the hype.
“You know, I still think he could walk away from it,” Levesque said days before Sununu announced he wasn’t running for the Senate. “Being governor is a job he wakes up to every day and still loves doing; it’s not easy to throw all that away.”
The three-term governor tried to keep the press guessing right up until his Nov. 9 announcement, but the choice of venue tipped his hand.
Once Sununu confirmed the big reveal would come at the Bridges House Mansion, this was a tell he was not taking a flyer on serving in Washington.
For generations, the Concord-based historic site has been off limits when it comes to holding partisan political events.
Sununu, 47, finally made it clear he’s staying put and would try to join Lynch as the only governors in modern history to win a fourth two-year term.
“My responsibility is not to the gridlock and politics of Washington, it’s to the citizens of New Hampshire,” Sununu said.
During an interview, Sununu said that after months of introspection, he ended up in the place he had started, deciding that winning a U.S. Senate seat would not be as fulfilling as trying to stay on as governor.
“They don’t have a sense of urgency down there. They literally think it’s OK to just hold the line,” Sununu said.
“If the Republicans in Washington are waiting for 60 senators to pass something, it isn’t going to happen so you’ve got to reach across the aisle to get results.”
Father considered a fourth
Sununu said his father, former Gov. John H. Sununu, seriously considered running for a fourth term in 1988 before deciding to hit the campaign trail for George H.W. Bush. He later became Bush’s White House chief of staff.
“He was very close. It came down to that day, hour to hour,” said Sununu, who was 13 years old at the time. “It wasn’t as close for me, but I did struggle with it.”
Talking to former governors who became Republican senators helped reinforce the view serving on Capitol Hill, at least for now, wasn’t for him, he said.
“Being one of 100 (senators) isn’t as good as being one of 50 (governors), especially when the 100 get 20 weeks of vacation a year, while the 50 of us are going at 100 miles an hour, making decisions that every day affect the lives of our constituents,” Sununu added.
Seven weeks later, not a single leading Republican has emerged to take his place as a formidable challenger to Hassan.
Retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc of Stratham waited only a few months after losing a 2020 Senate GOP primary bid to announce that he was running again in 2022.
At year’s end, Londonderry Town Administrator Kevin Smith seems most likely to jump in, followed in order of rumored likelihood by radio media company owner/investor Bill Binnie of New Castle, Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut of Wilton, Senate President Chuck Morse of Salem, former Congressman Frank Giunta and 2020 GOP Senate nominee Corky Messmer of Wolfeboro.
Two weeks ago, none of these potential candidates had 10% favorability among likely voters in the UNH poll; Bolduc had 18% favorable compared to 33% with a negative view.
More than 70% didn’t know enough about Binnie or Smith to have an opinion of either one.
“It’s not surprising that Granite Staters strongly dislike the group of far-right extremists considering a run for U.S. Senate,” said New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley. “While most voters don’t even know who these Republicans are, those who do know them have zero interest in supporting them or their extreme agenda.”
Scala said there’s enough time for Republican Senate hopefuls to get better known, and they can win against Hassan if views towards the Biden administration fail to improve.
“As long as the winner of the primary hasn’t made himself (or herself) politically radioactive along the way, that person could be very competitive if New Hampshire voters are still unhappy with the party in power,” Scala added.
Winning another term
State Democratic leaders believe Sununu’s own declining popularity and the socially and fiscally conservative agenda of the Legislature make him more beatable than it might appear.
Sen. Tom Sherman D-Rye, is widely viewed as a serious contender should he run for governor.
In 2020, Sherman raised more than $300,000 to hold off a serious challenge from Lou Gargiulo, a wealthy Hampton Falls developer who might run again, and who has close ties to Sununu and former President Trump.
GOP partisans believe redistricting this 24th Senate District could make it even harder for Sherman to win in 2022.
All this could make the next election year even more volatile and unpredictable than the last.
Sununu says the continued fight against COVID-19 and bringing more efficiencies to state government are top priorities as he eyes an agenda for a fourth term.
“I know winning reelection won’t be easy. It never is in New Hampshire,” Sununu said.