During a busy day of rallies and door-knocking one month before the election, Democrats and Republicans around the state said they are ready for a monumentally important election.
Saturday saw two of the first large in-person events for Democrats in New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Rep. Chris Pappas and state Sen. Dan Feltes, who is running for governor, rallied in Dover, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders held a small rally in Lebanon to press his supporters to vote for Joe Biden.
Democratic candidates have had few opportunities to address large groups in person this year, and Ray Rodon and Martha Caswell of Durham said it was important to see candidates speak.
Caswell has always been a Democrat, but she said the way Gov. Chris Sununu has handled the COVID-19 crisis has her leaning toward him over Feltes. “I think Sununu’s been doing a great job,” she said.
Rodon was a Republican for most of his life, but said he’s become an independent voter since President Donald Trump won the Republican nomination in 2016.
“I don’t like how the Republicans follow him,” Rodon said. But Rodon said his dislike of Trump does not mean he will vote a straight Democratic ticket this year. “I’m looking for the best person,” he said.
COVID-19 and the protests for racial justice have crowded out issues like gun control, said Matt Roy of Farmington. Roy said he worries Democrats aren’t talking enough about how to balance gun violence prevention with gun rights, and are letting Republicans define them on that issue this year.
Cathy Merlin of Dover said she voted straight Democrat on her absentee ballot, even though she thinks Sununu has done a good job handling COVID-19.
“Sununu, impartially, did a very good job with the COVID crisis,” Merlin said. “He was a governor of the people, but I don’t agree with any of his other positions.”
Dante Scala, a political science professor at the University of New Hampshire, said he’s noticed that Republicans running for Congress are now talking about Sununu more than Trump.
“The only people talking about Trump are the Democrats, who are trying to tie Trump to Sununu,” Scala said.
Trump campaign continues
The Trump campaign is looking forward to a big week of get-out-the-vote events, said state Rep. Fred Doucette, one of the co-chairs of Trump’s campaign in New Hampshire.
Doucette said he does not think the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis will change the way the campaign operates.
“It’s still ‘game on’ here, and pressing forward with the president’s message,” Doucette said. “We’re all saddened by his diagnosis and the first lady’s, and we pray for the whole first family. But it doesn’t necessarily change what we’re going to do here on the ground, here in New Hampshire.”
Doucette said the campaign has contacted voters 1.25 million times, between phone calls and knocking on doors around the state. “We’re doing outreach politics the way it should be done here in New Hampshire,” Doucette said.
“We feel like we have a successful team and game plan,” said Liz Thomas, chair of the Londonderry Republican Committee. “We just need to engage the voters, and we need to do it safely and sensibly,” Thomas said, using a combination of social media, and in-person events and door-knocking.
State Rep. Frank Tilton, former chair of the Belknap County Republican Committee, said he thought Republicans up and down the ticket were in good shape.
“There are a lot of unknowns, I acknowledge that, but there are good people and they are doing the right things,” Tilton said.
Shaheen’s opponent, Corky Messner, faces an uphill climb, Tilton admitted. Shaheen’s experience and the money she has raised make her a tough opponent.
Money buys TV ads, Tilton said, but he did not think advertising makes much of an impact on New Hampshire voters. “I think the voters are smart,” he said.
Sanders tries to bring followers into the fold
“Trump has more problems with moderate Republicans, John Kasich-type of Republicans, than Biden has with Sanders voters,” Scala said.
On Saturday afternoon, Sanders headlined a rally of about 100 of his supporters on a Lebanon ski hill to tell people to vote for Biden.
“It is no great secret Joe Biden and I disagree on a number of issues — that’s a fact,” Sanders said. But he said Biden’s proposals, like a $15 minimum wage and paid maternity leave, would go a long way toward helping working families.
“They are not mine, but they are strong proposals,” Sanders said.
Outside the rally, Matt Bean of Claremont said it had taken him a while to come around to supporting Biden, but said he could see the contrast between Biden and Trump.
Cyndi Salazar, an Upper Valley voter who has come to embrace Biden, said she understood Sanders was probably too progressive for most people right now. She’d moved past being resigned, and said she was excited about the idea of Sen. Kamala Harris as vice president, and the other people Biden could bring into the White House.
Sanders said he thought it was important for people who don’t totally agree with Biden to vote for him anyway.
“This is not a time for somebody to say ‘Well, I disagree with Biden on this issue and this issue, so I’m not voting.’ Sorry, that ain’t good enough,” Sanders said after his speech.
Sanders will bring the same message to another in-person rally in Michigan on Monday, and said he expects to hold more in-person events around the country.