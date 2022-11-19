CONCORD — An already historic election recount season is expected to become more intense this week, with Republicans and Democrats locked in the closest fight ever for control of the state House of Representatives.

Following a record turnout for a midterm and changes in state election laws, recounts already have changed three outcomes, with one headed to court.

Recount
Secretary of State David Scanlan examines a ballot during a recount on Friday. Scanlan is responsible for ruling on ballots questioned by observers from either party. His rulings can then be appealed to the Ballot Law Commission.
Recount
Secretary of State David Scanlan shows absentee ballots to attorney Paul Twomey during Friday's recounting.
Recount
Secretary of State David Scanlan (seated at right) talks with a group verifying ballots during one of Friday's recounts.
Recount
John Sellers of Bristol takes a break while helping to verify ballots during Friday's recount of the Nov. 8 election.  Earlier in the week, Sellers had asked for a recount of his own race that he ended up coming four votes short of Democrat Carolyn Fleuh-Lobban of Bridgewater.
Recount
Senior Deputy Secretary of State Patty Lovejoy opens a box of ballots during Friday’s recount of the Nov. 8 election in Concord.