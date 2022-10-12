AARP N.H. Poll: Pappas-Leavitt race a dead heat
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., and Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt are locked in a dead heat among all voters, according to an independent poll from AARP New Hampshire. The survey included a sampling of 550 likely voters who said they were 50 years or older.

 Courtesy of AARP N.H.

CONCORD — U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., and Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt are in a dead heat, according to a new independent poll released Wednesday morning.

AARP New Hampshire paid for the poll of 1,050 likely voters held between Oct. 2-6 that included 550 who said they were 50 years or older.