CONCORD — U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., and Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt are in a dead heat, according to a new independent poll released Wednesday morning.
AARP New Hampshire paid for the poll of 1,050 likely voters held between Oct. 2-6 that included 550 who said they were 50 years or older.
“New Hampshire voters 50 and older are a critical voting demographic that all candidates are competing for in this midterm election,” said Christina FitzPatrick, AARP New Hampshire’s state director.
Among all voters in this poll, Pappas led Leavitt, 48% to 47%, well within its margin of error of plus or minus 4.4%.
In other top races, Gov. Chris Sununu led Democratic nominee Tom Sherman by 14 percentage points (55% to41%), Rep. Annie Kuster was in front over Republican nominee Bob Burns by 10 percentage points (53% to 43%) and Sen. Maggie Hassan’s lead over Republican Senate hopeful Don Bolduc was seven percentage points (52% to 45%).
Among those over 50 who took the poll, Hassan led Bolduc by only three percentage points (50% to 47%), AARP officials said.
Eighty-eight percent of those over 50 said they were “extremely motivated” to vote and at least 84% were more likely to vote for someone who will protect Social Security and Medicare from budget cuts, AARP officials said.
The bipartisan polling team of Fabrizio Ward & Impact Research conducted the survey.