A relaxing of requirements to request absentee ballots and high voter interest have Secretary of State Bill Gardner expecting a record number of ballots to be cast in the state primary election on Tuesday.
As of Monday morning, 100,539 absentee ballots were requested and 75,287 of those had been returned, Gardner said. He expects that number to rise, since some town and city halls opened to accept ballots late Monday afternoon.
The most absentee ballots previously cast in any state primary before was 9,270 in 2016.
Officials believe it’s possible over 40% of ballots cast in the primary could be absentee, with New Hampshire voters having already cast at least eight times as many absentee ballots as in the 2016 state primary.
“We’ve never experienced anything like this before,” said Gardner.
The requirements for requesting and filling out absentee ballots were changed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with voters able to list concerns over the coronavirus as a reason for voting by absentee ballot.
Gardner expects 2020 to mark only the fourth time over 200,000 ballots are cast in a September primary election.
The current record for ballots cast in a September primary was set in 2018, when 228,432 ballots were cast — representing 24% of the 962,396 registered voters at the time.
There are currently 1,012,002 registered voters in the state. Gardner said he wasn’t sure if voter turnout Tuesday would be higher than it was two years ago, given the increase in registered voters since then.
“In terms of percentage turnout, I think it will be similar to what we saw in 2018,” said Gardner.
Gardner said nearly 75,000 absentee ballots for the Democratic primary were requested, with 56,000 ballots returned as of Monday.
In the Republican primary, just over 26,000 absentee ballots were requested, with a little over 19,000 returned as of Monday.
“There will be more Democratic ballots cast (Tuesday) than Republicans,” Gardner said.
Of the 1,012,002 registered voters in the state, 393,696 are undeclared, he said.
Whether they request a Republican or Democratic ballot, voters will choose their party’s candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor, Executive Council, state senator and state representative, along with county offices.
The governor’s races are at the top of the ballots. Republicans will choose between two-term incumbent Chris Sununu and challenger Karen Testerman.
On the Democratic side, New Hampshire Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes is up against Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, both of Concord.
For U.S. Senate, retired General Don Bolduc and Bryant “Corky” Messner of Wolfeboro are vying to become the Republican nominee to challenge two-term incumbent Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat.
As for the U.S. House, Republicans Matt Mayberry of Dover and Matt Mowers of Bedford are the two contenders hoping to take on first-term incumbent Congressman Chris Pappas.
In the Republican primary for the 2nd Congressional District, Republicans Steve Negron and Lynne Blankenbeker are looking to earn the right to represent their party against incumbent Democrat Anne Kuster in November.
Polling place hours vary in New Hampshire. Manchester polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Nashua, the hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Contact your local election officials for hours in your community.