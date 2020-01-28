PORTSMOUTH – Actress and political activist Ashley Judd encouraged people in New Hampshire on Tuesday to vote for Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.
Judd spoke at a meet-and-greet at Cup of Joe on Market Street in Portsmouth, where about 16 people turned out for the event.
Judd said she is “all in for Elizabeth Warren” because she loves her story.
“She went from a family that nearly went broke to studying why American families go broke,” Judd said.
“This is why I am so committed to voting for her being our next president. She’s someone who can take that towering intellect and also combine it with that great passion that she has for the sensitivities and inequalities so many families live with in the United States of America,” Judd said.
Judd asked attendees to keep knocking on doors and to have personal conversations with others about why they support Warren.
Some of the people in the crowd do plan to vote for Warren, while others are still on the fence.
Connie Littlefield and Natalie Kelley traveled to the event from Wakefield.
Littlefield said that Warren “checks all the boxes” for her.
“I don’t come to this decision lightly. She’s brilliant,” Littlefield said.
Kelley described herself as a “math person” who is looking for a candidate who can definitely get President Donald Trump out the White House.
“We’ve got to get him out of there,” Kelley said.
Roy Strasser of Stratham was also on the fence about Warren’s electability, but after looking over the other candidates, he thinks she is the one.
“I’ve been hemming and hawing about other candidates, but about a month or so ago, I decided to go ahead and support her,” Strasser said.
As first-in-the-nation fate would have it, Matt Mowers, of Bedford, was filming a promotional video for his congressional campaign on Market Street as the Judd event was wrapping up.
Mowers is a former New Hampshire Republican Party executive director and Trump administration State Department official. He is running on a platform of “Taking on radical socialism in Washington.”
“We welcome, obviously, every presidential candidate to New Hampshire. We value the first-in-the-nation primary. But the fact is the ideas being espoused by Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and the rest of them, are going to destroy the economy that the president and governor have created,” Mowers said.
Mowers is running against U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-NH.
Judd also campaigned for Warren at a meet-and-greet at University of New Hampshire, at a house party in Concord and during a happy hour in Manchester on Tuesday.
Judd did not take questions from the press in Portsmouth. She is one of the women who has accused producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, saying that it happened during the filming of “Kiss the Girls.”