Advocates press to use federal grants to replace voting machines
State Rep. Laura Talerski, D-Nashua, inset, testified Tuesday before the House Election Laws Committee on her bill to use federal Help America Vote Act grants to pay for cities and towns to replace aging ballot counting machines.

 Kevin Landrigan/ Union Leader Staff

CONCORD — Election reform advocates and Democratic lawmakers urged the Legislature to use federal Help America Vote Act (HAVA) money so cities and towns could replace aging ballot-counting machines.

Secretary of State David Scanlan opposed the idea, however, warning it could deplete the state’s HAVA fund designed to support ongoing initiatives that include voter education, poll worker training and voter accessibility.