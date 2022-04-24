CONCORD — Both houses of the Republican-led Legislature have initially approved legislation that would give voters without an ID a short time after an election to prove their identity and residency before their ballots are nullified.
The controversial bill (SB 418) went to the House Finance Committee last week.
That gives backers a little time to try to win over a “hesitant” Gov. Chris Sununu, and to refute claims this change could hurt New Hampshire’s bid to keep its first-in-the-nation presidential primary.
This plan remains highly partisan after a 180-145 House vote last week to approve an altered version of the bill that passed the State Senate.
Only four House Republicans opposed it, and it had no House Democratic support.
This new version would give voters seven days to come up with proof to sustain the counting of their ballots; the Senate had approved 10 days.
The Senate plan would apply this standard to anyone who votes without an ID; the House will limit it only to those who register to vote for the first time in New Hampshire on Election Day.
House GOP leaders also want this change to be put off so it does not apply this fall, but for the first time during the 2024 election.
Conservative Republicans have pursued this reform, armed with a report that confirms state officials can’t find 260 people who claimed a New Hampshire address to vote on Nov. 3, 2020.
Under current law, those without an ID can vote if they merely sign an affidavit.
“You sign a piece of paper; it means nothing,” said state Rep. Ross Berry, R-Manchester, of the current law.
“Track that person down when you have given them a fake name and fake address and put them in jail; this is a laughable situation.”
Backers maintain this is why even in this state with the enviable presidential primary, only 63% in a Saint Anselm College poll said they had confidence about the accuracy of election results.
“I have never claimed there is massive voter fraud in the state of New Hampshire,” Berry said. “New Hampshire has a serious problem with lack of faith in elections.”
David Scanlan, the new secretary of state and a former GOP lawmaker, has endorsed this change, and said it could improve voter trust.
Rep. Peter Torosian, R-Atkinson, said residents overwhelmingly support making all voters show an ID to get a ballot.
“This is 2022. You need an ID to register your car, register your dog, buy alcohol, buy cigarettes, fly on an airplane, pick up your kids at day care, and it goes on and on,” Torosian said.
Critics say it is unconstitutional
But critics say the bill contains a series of constitutional, logistical and political problems.
Rep. Russell Muirhead, D-Concord, said it would create “two classes of voters” because those who registered to vote more than 30 days before an election wouldn’t have to produce proof while the new votes would.
“That is wrong and I predict it will be declared unconstitutional,” Muirhead said.
Rep. Connie Lane, D-Concord, said making this change could negate the exemption the state has from the federal Motor Voter Act.
Congress gave New Hampshire and a few other states an exemption from this federal law that requires voters be allowed to register to vote at motor vehicle substations, welfare offices and other public buildings.
Lane said the state estimates that would cost more than $6 million to comply with that law.
GOP lawmakers maintain the state would not lose this exemption.
Opponents also claim, especially in a small town, that this could reveal the identity of a voter. The bill requires a moderator to place a mark on every affidavit ballot cast that would be subject to verification days later.
“SB 418 is a clearly unconstitutional bill aimed at making voting harder and more burdensome for Granite Staters,” said Henry Klementowicz, senior lawyer with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire.
“It would create unnecessary affidavit ballots, require people to return packets of paperwork under a strict deadline, and generally make it harder to vote.”
Finally, the bill would weaken New Hampshire’s primary defense by having a system that could change an election result a week after it’s cast, foes said.
“In a close race it will take at least a week to determine a winner,” Lane said.
Gov. Sununu: ‘Our system works’
Sununu raised this concern last month, saying he’s not a fan of affidavit or provisional ballots.
“Our system works, it has integrity and our citizens believe in it. That’s where we need to be,” Sununu said.
Further under this bill, if the number of these questioned voters could affect the outcome of an election, then any recount must be delayed until after the 10 or seven-day period has passed.
“I appreciate the intent of individuals, but our system isn’t fundamentally broken, it works incredibly well,” Sununu said.
Last Thursday, the House passed a resolution embracing the primary and calling on the Democratic National Committee to back off on its play to make states apply for party bosses to reward them with early voting status.
“Even though we are a small state, in a small market, we have a proven ability to vet candidates for president,” said Rep. Keith Ammon, R-New Boston. “You do not have to be wealthy to run here, and if you want to be president, you can have a chance here.”
The two sides disagree over whether this bill jeopardizes the federal Help America Vote Act requirement that overseas and military voters be sent ballots at least 45 days before an election.
“This creates an impossible task for local election officials and may ultimately restrict our armed service members from casting their ballots,” said Diego Echeverri, U.S. Army combat zone veteran and director of advocacy for Secure Democracy USA, a nonpartisan, voter rights organization.
House Election Laws Committee Chairman Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown, said there’s no such concern with the House changing the waiting period.
Scanlan has confirmed general election ballots could be sent out in time with a seven-day window after a primary, Griffin added.
The House Finance Committee has already scheduled a meeting next Wednesday to make its recommendation on the bill.