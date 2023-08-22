Months after a blockbuster defamation lawsuit raised questions about Fox News's dedication to accuracy and fraught relationship with Donald Trump, two of its star anchors will have a chance to bolster the network's image Wednesday night when they moderate the first Republican debate of the 2024 presidential cycle.

Anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum spoke of the debate as business as usual for them in interviews with The Washington Post, citing their lengthy careers in Fox's news division - rather than the conservative-leaning opinion wing, some of whose hosts were cited in the case that Fox settled with an election technology company for $787.5 million in April.