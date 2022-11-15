House Democrats pick up second flip, GOP lead 201-199
Secretary of State David Scanlan, right, holds up a challenged ballot for lawyers on both sides to see during the recount of a House race in Coos County Tuesday.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — For the second day in a row, a contested House race flipped to a Democrat in a recount, leaving Republicans clinging to a two-seat majority with more than a dozen recounts to go.

After Tuesday’s recount, incumbent Berlin Democrat Eamon Kelley won by two votes, 2,452-2,450, over Republican John Greer of Carroll.

Secretary of State David Scanlan, far right, looks over a challenged ballot in recount of House seat in Coos County Tuesday. Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, second from left, acted as the legal counsel for New Hampshire Democrats.