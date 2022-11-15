Secretary of State David Scanlan, far right, looks over a challenged ballot in recount of House seat in Coos County Tuesday. Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, second from left, acted as the legal counsel for New Hampshire Democrats.
CONCORD — For the second day in a row, a contested House race flipped to a Democrat in a recount, leaving Republicans clinging to a two-seat majority with more than a dozen recounts to go.
After Tuesday’s recount, incumbent Berlin Democrat Eamon Kelley won by two votes, 2,452-2,450, over Republican John Greer of Carroll.
On Nov. 8, Greer won by by four votes. The district includes Berlin, Carroll, Jefferson and Whitefield.
“I’ve been coming to recounts for about 30 years and I can only remember four or five total flips during that entire time. Two in two days in pretty unusual,” said state Rep. Dan Eaton, D-Stoddard.
Kelley, a Berlin native, served was a member of the House Resources, Recreation and Development Committee in his first term.
In the recount, Kelley picked up five votes in Berlin, two in Carroll, and one each in Jefferson and Whitefield.
During the recount, Greer picked up four votes in Berlin and lost one vote in Jefferson.
Lawyers for both sides challenged the rulings of Secretary of State David Scanlan on about a dozen ballots. Greer can appeal those rulings to the Ballot Law Commission.
On Monday, Maxine Mosely, a retired school counselor, became a one-vote winner over Rep. Larry Gagne, R-Manchester, for one of two House seats from Manchester Ward 6.
On Nov. 8, Gagne had defeated Mosely by 23 votes.
State GOP officials are considering their options after the recount showed that both Gagne and fellow Republican Rep. Will Infantine each lost 22 votes apiece in that recount. Those options include asking the Ballot Law Commission to review eight ballots challenged in that election.
Late Tuesday, House Democrats came up just four votes shy of making it a 200-200 House.
On Nov. 8, Bridgewater Democrat Carolyn Fleuh-Lobban had lost to Bristol Republican John Sellers by 35 votes for a seat representing eight towns in Grafton County.
In the recount, Fleuh-Lobban picked up a net 31 votes thanks in part to “some math errors” made by local officials in Bridgewater, Scanlan said.
More to come
After the midterm election, losing House candidates requested a total of 24 recounts. Volunteers have completed eight of them in the first two days.
Scanlan has scheduled House recounts for every day this week except Sunday, with the last recount on Monday.
The Secretary of State’s Office wants to have the House elections settled by early next week to give House leaders time to prepare for organization day on Dec. 7, when the elected members meet in session for the first time.
House Republicans are expected later this week to nominate Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, to serve another two years as House leader, assuming the GOP holds onto its majority.
House Democrats on Thursday will pick between two candidates to lead them: former Speaker Steve Shurtleff of Penacook and Rep. Matt Wilhelm of Manchester.
Wilhelm chaired the political action committee that raised a record $1.6 million that helped Democrats challenge for the majority in the House.
Over the previous six elections, the House majority has flipped changed five times.