ONCORD - New Hampshire college students studying from home due to COVID-19 may cast ballots here in the general election on Nov. 3, state prosecutors advised Wednesday.
Lawyers for the Republican State Committee argued these students should be blocked from voting in New Hampshire because they lacked a permanent address here.
In its advisory, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald’s election unit chief said anyone, including a college student, may claim New Hampshire as their domicile in order to vote.
“Once a student lawfully establishes domicile in New Hampshire…the student does not lose his or her domicile due to a temporary absence,” wrote Assistant Attorney General Nicholas Chong Yen.
The letter said students temporarily absent “by virtue of the COVID-19 pandemic or any other reason” can still vote in New Hampshire as long as they didn’t claim a different domicile somewhere else.
Democratic Party Senior Communications Director Holly Shulman said the state GOP was trying to confuse college students about their right to vote.
“New Hampshire Republicans are so scared to face voters with their plots to repeal health care and overturn Roe v. Wade and their failed chaotic mismanagement of COVID that instead of trying to persuade Granite Staters to vote for them, the only thing they can do is to attempt to pull out every trick in their voter suppression playbook to stop people who don't agree with them from voting,” Shulman said.
“Today's attorney general letter confirms that this is all their latest ploy is — another trick — with no basis in law nor reality.”
Gov. Chris Sununu signed a state law the GOP-led Legislature passed which ensures anyone who claims New Hampshire as the place he or she will vote is advised of having to eventually obtain an in-state driver’s license and to register their own car in New Hampshire.
A Hillsborough County Superior Court judge struck down as unconstitutional a different, 2017 law which tightened the identification requirements all must present to register to vote here.
The AG’s office has appealed the decision about that law (SB 3) to the state Supreme Court.
The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire joined with NH Democrats to oppose the GOP request.
“The law is clear: college students in New Hampshire are explicitly permitted to vote in the state if they are domiciled here, which is determined on a case-by-case basis," said Henry Klementowicz, a staff attorney with ACLU-NH.
Lawyers for the GOP maintained these students should be unable to use an absentee ballot or vote in person here.
“Students who do not live here and have no residence here at the time of the election are not qualified voters,” wrote Sean List, the state GOP’s lawyer.
List said the GOP had made the request of the AG as it claimed Hanover town and Democratic Party officials made misstatements about the rights of college students to vote.
GOP officials did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment on the AG's letter.