Ahead of President Donald Trump’s planned appearance at a campaign rally in Londonderry Friday night, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig has sent him an open letter, asking him to take action while in New Hampshire to protect residents and jobs and support increasing federal funding for the Queen City.
“You have visited Manchester multiple times in the past few years, and have seen firsthand our city’s innovation in addressing our challenges,” writes Craig. “But this pandemic is a challenge one community cannot solve on its own. While you’re in the area, I ask you to show support for our community. Please commit to taking action to protect our residents and jobs, and advocate to increase federal funding for affordable housing, public education, healthcare institutions, economic recovery and direct funding to cities and towns that will help move Manchester forward through the COVID-19 pandemic.”
President Trump is scheduled to arrive in New Hampshire Friday for a campaign rally at Pro Star Aviation, 8 Kelly Ave., in Londonderry. Doors open to the public at 3 p.m., with the rally slated to begin at 6 p.m.
The campaign stop comes less than 24 hours after Trump accepted his party’s nomination for president during the virtual Republican National Convention Thursday night.
Previous campaign rallies have been held at the SNHU Arena in downtown Manchester.
In her letter to the president, Craig says the city is grateful for the federal funding it has received as a result of COVID-19, and thanks the members of the state’s congressional delegation for working to bring additional funding and resources to the Granite State.
Craig points out Manchester hospitals have treated roughly two-thirds of the Granite State residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
“Despite this, they have received less than ten percent of the federal aid sent directly to hospitals, while simultaneously losing tens of millions of dollars in revenues, putting them at great financial risk,” writes Craig. “I ask you to direct the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to support a distribution formula for federal funding; ensuring the health care institutions that need it most are the recipients of federal support.”
Craig goes on to highlight ways direct and flexible federal aid to cities like Manchester could help officials address needs on the local level, and how additional federal dollars help city schools by closing “gaps in remote learning” and providing students with “mental, physical, and academic support” in safe environments for educators and students when schools reopen.
“I’m proud to lead this community, and am confident Manchester will get through this challenging time in our country’s history,” writes Craig. “But right now, it’s clear this pandemic has taken a toll. While you’re here campaigning, I ask you to listen to the concerns of our city, understand the challenges we are facing, and most importantly, act to protect our residents, students, businesses and jobs.”